Broc L. Pratt, MD wins Top Plastic Surgeon East, Top Aesthetic Doctor and Top Plastic Surgery Practice in the Aesthetic Everything® 2020 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

Dr. Pratt is a plastic surgeon in Charlotte NC that came by his love of medicine through the influence of his chemist father as well as his mentor and cousin, who is also a surgeon.

Dr. Pratt was accepted to medical school at The University of Florida, where he received the distinguished Ambrose Paré Award from the American College of Surgeons. He later went on to complete his residency in general surgery at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC. During his general surgery residency, he completed a research fellowship in minimally invasive surgery under the tutelage of B. Todd Heniford, MD. Dr. Pratt has published research in many of the most prestigious surgical journals, as well as authoring a chapter in the textbook "Minimally Invasive Cancer Management."

During his surgical training, Dr. Pratt was introduced to the wide spectrum of plastic surgery. It was here, that the integration of mathematical proportions, ideal ratios and surgery came together. This prompted the decision to pursue a fellowship in plastic and reconstructive surgery at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, among the most lauded training institutions in the country. After completing his plastic surgery training in 2005, he accepted a position as a Clinical Instructor and faculty member in the Department of Plastic Surgery at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC, the future home of Bespoke Plastic Surgery. In 2008 he went into private practice, where he focused on aesthetic surgery. In 2018, Dr. Pratt founded Bespoke Plastic Surgery.

CONTACT:

Broc L. Pratt, MD of Bespoke Plastic Surgery

7725 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy Ste 101

Charlotte, NC 28277

980-375-9959

https://www.drpratt.com

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world. They host the Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards. Aesthetic Everything® 2021 Beauty Expo and the accompanying awards ceremony will be June 12th, 2021.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Julia, CEO

[email protected]

https://madmimi.com/p/1f619c

SOURCE Aesthetic Everything

Related Links

https://aestheticeverything.com

