Broccoli Declared America's Favorite Vegetable in 2021

Broccoli ignites Americans' taste buds - 100% of consumers surveyed who picked broccoli as their favorite vegetable noted 'taste' as a top factor in making their selection.

- 100% of consumers surveyed who picked broccoli as their favorite vegetable noted 'taste' as a top factor in making their selection. Carrots most coveted on the West Coast - The East Coast predominantly prefers broccoli, whereas the West Coast primarily chose carrot as the favorite veggie.

- The East Coast predominantly prefers broccoli, whereas the West Coast primarily chose carrot as the favorite veggie. Corn is popping! - Compared to survey data from 2020, seven times more states selected corn as a favorite in 2021. And while broccoli is America's favorite vegetable, according to the general population survey, corn is the runaway favorite vegetable among Americans ages 55-72.

- Compared to survey data from 2020, seven times more states selected corn as a favorite in 2021. And while broccoli is America's favorite vegetable, according to the general population survey, corn is the runaway favorite vegetable among Americans ages 55-72. Farewell to these old 'favorites' - Tomato and cucumber were noticeable favorites in 2020 that didn't make the favorites list in 2021.

- Tomato and cucumber were noticeable favorites in 2020 that didn't make the favorites list in 2021. Broccoli: the favorite, but falling fast - From 2019 to 2021, the number of states selecting carrot as the favorite vegetable has increased 500%; meanwhile those selecting broccoli has decreased 23%.

Survey Data Compilation: 5,366 American consumers ages 18 to 72 agreed to take a survey naming their favorite vegetable. The survey was conducted from 4/28/21 through 5/11/21 and the users were recruited through a Suzy poll.

About Green Giant:

Green Giant® has been helping families find new ways to enjoy vegetables picked at the peak of perfection® for over 100 years. Through the years, the iconic Green Giant brand has introduced innovative products and become synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families. Most recently, the Green Giant brand's launch of its convenient and award-winning Veggie Swap-Ins® line, which includes Green Giant™ Cauliflower Pizza Crust, Green Giant Riced Veggies, Green Giant Veggie Tots®, Green Giant Mashed Cauliflower and Green Giant Veggie Spirals®, has reinvigorated the frozen vegetable category.

For more information, recipes and videos of the latest product introductions from the Green Giant brand, visit GreenGiant.com.

