Brodmann17 Joins 5G Open Innovation Lab Following Successful ADAS Development in Peachtree Corners' Real-World Smart City Environment

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Corners – one of the nation's first smart city environments powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G – today announced Curiosity Lab partner Brodmann17 has joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab (5GOILab) after several months of successful tests of its state-of-the-art Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology in the city. In June 2021, Israeli-based Brodmann17, added their technology to Curiosity Lab's Level 3 autonomous test vehicle to further develop and prove its software-only perception technology for assisted driving in real world conditions.

"Our partnership with the City of Peachtree Corners and our ability to test and develop our technologies in a real-world environment, along with real connected infrastructure and data analysis, has been invaluable. In addition, being part of 5GOIL and Peachtree Corners has helped us forge valuable relationships with partners like T-Mobile that benefit our long-term business objectives. 5G-enabled technologies open the door to a wide variety of new use cases, and we feel strongly that hybrid cloud-edge solutions play a critical role in the future of the automotive industry." – Brodmann17 Co-Founder and CEO, Adi Pinhas

In October 2021, the company joined the Seattle-based 5GOILab, bringing its technology to corporate partners Accenture, Dell, Intel, Microsoft and T-Mobile. The 5GOILab is an ecosystem designed to make it easier for innovators, global platforms and enterprises to collaborate using open platforms and markets to develop, test and deploy new use cases and innovations for 5G and 5G-enabled technologies.

"Brodmann17 is a perfect example of our commitment in working with talented deep learning engineers to prove out and scale technologies in a real-world smart city. The work Brodmann17 did here is making a global impact, with North American manufacturers now looking to leverage advanced ADAS for their future vehicles. Their addition to the 5G Open Innovation Lab clearly reflects their rising prominence. We're proud that this level of new collaboration with major technology names was fostered right here in our ecosystem – reflecting why so many international companies have been flocking to the heart of Silicon Orchard." – Brandon Branham, chief technology officer and assistant city manager of Peachtree Corners

The success of Brodmann17 is another example of numerous Israel-born technology startups that have worked with Peachtree Corners to leverage their differentiated, city-owned smart connected infrastructure and overall technology ecosystem to develop and scale technologies, while creating critical new partnerships and scaling their efforts in the U.S. market.

Earlier in 2021, Brodmann17 also partnered with professional camera design house Rhonda Software to launch a new ADAS camera platform using the Ambarella CV25 edge AI vision processor. The new solution combines a camera feature set with the unprecedented levels of accuracy and performance which addresses the needs of the video telematics sector for increased driver safety and fleet efficiency.

About Brodmann17

Brodmann17 develops AI that is revolutionizing safety in mobility. The company's computer-vision-centered technology saves 95% of compute power. This huge saving in cost has brought AI for the very first time to new verticals including mass-market passenger vehicles, video telematics and micro mobility. Brodmann17's AI is based on deep learning neural networks that extract all possible information from a video to make the entire ADAS software smarter. Brodmann17's patented perception software is hardware agnostic and highly scalable. It is easy to integrate and deploy as it can work on any processor from low-power edge to the cloud. Brodmann17 is growing fast and has attracted high-profile technology and automotive industry players - it is backed by Silicon Valley, European and Israeli VCs as well as Samsung, Sony, and Xilinx. The company was founded in 2016 by a group of deep learning, computer vision and edge AI experts who wanted to bring uncompromising AI to the edge and everyday applications. For more information please visit: www.brodmann17.com

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its people, and the world.

For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov .

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled autonomous vehicle and smart city living laboratory located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile test and demo track which provides a real-world environment to explore emerging technologies. Additional infrastructure includes a network operations center, smart poles, DSRC units, dedicated fiber and a 25,000 square foot tech incubator. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com

