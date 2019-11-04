Broe Real Estate Names Peter Albro New Chief Operating Officer

"Pete is a talented real estate professional who has played a significant role in our recent successes," said BREG CEO Doug Wells. "As we chart the course for continued growth, I look forward to the creativity and passion that Pete brings to his new senior leadership position."

Albro, 39, joined BREG in 2016 and has been a major contributor to BREG's North American investment program, involved with fifteen highly successful multi-market projects that span office, retail and medical office products and total more than 1.7M square feet.

"I am excited to contribute directly to the continued growth of the BREG platform in my new role," said Albro. "We have a fast-paced organization with unique access to information and ideas through our affiliate companies within The Broe Group. I see great opportunity on the horizon for BREG and its stakeholders."

In his new role, Albro will be responsible for portfolio and asset management, strategy and research and leasing activity. He assumes his expanded responsibilities effective immediately.

About The Broe Group

Based in Denver, The Broe Group and its affiliates form a privately-owned, multi-billion-dollar real estate, transportation, energy and investment organization with assets owned and managed across North America. Together, Broe managed companies employ more than 1,000 people and provide employment for thousands of others through operations such as its Great Western Industrial Park in Northern Colorado. Its transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX, Inc., is one of North America's largest private railroad and transportation management companies specializing in: management services, railroad and port services, intermodal solutions and industrial switching operations. Its energy affiliates include Great Western Oil & Gas Company, the largest private operator in the third most prolific U.S. basin. Broe Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group also has multiple investment affiliates, including Three Leaf Ventures, which is focused on innovative healthcare technology start-ups. Learn more at broe.com.

SOURCE Broe Real Estate Group

