Broken: Jeffrey Epstein Returns With Special Report On The Arrest Of Ghislaine Maxwell

NEW YORK, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broken: Jeffrey Epstein, the acclaimed podcast from Three Uncanny Four and Adam McKay's Hyperobject Industries, returns today with a special report focused on the arrest of alleged Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and what this means for the ongoing search for justice in the Epstein case.

Investigative and political journalist Tara Palmeri, host of the upcoming second season of Broken, will host the special episode and talk to Broken's team of leading journalists about the latest developments with Maxwell and offer analysis on what happens next.

Broken will also revisit the Season 1 episode "Lady Ghislaine," which looks at Maxwell, the Parisian-born daughter of a British media tycoon, including her alleged recruitment of Epstein victim Virginia Roberts and participation in Epstein's sexual encounters with Roberts.

Season 2 of Broken debuts this fall and will focus on justice for the women assaulted by Epstein. The new season also will examine the fallout around the people who helped Epstein perpetrate one of the largest sex-trafficking rings in history.

Broken: Jeffrey Epstein is executive produced by Adam Davidson and Laura Mayer at Three Uncanny Four, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick at Hyperobject Industries, and Julie K. Brown from the Miami Herald. It has been profiled in The New York Times, selected as podcast of the week by The Guardian, named a monthly podcast pick by The New Yorker and named one of the top 50 podcasts of 2019 by The Atlantic. It has been downloaded more than three million times.

Listeners can subscribe to Broken: Jeffrey Epstein on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

