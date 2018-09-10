Broker Resources Offers New Commercial Cyber Insurance Policy

ITASCA, Ill., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Broker Resources Insurance Services, LLC, a specialty wholesale broker focused on developing insurance solutions for members of group captives, announced today a new exclusive Commercial Cyber Insurance Policy, through Arch Insurance Company, that includes personal cover for executives and their families within the Commercial Cyber policy.

"In today's fast paced 24/7 technology dependent world the line between the professional and the private spheres are often blurred for executives. Executives, given their higher profile, are at a greater risk personally for a cyber-attack. The E-Suite 24/7 endorsement provides full limit protection for executives within their company's Cyber policy," said Jeanne Hansen, Co-President and Co-Founder of Broker Resources. "We are pleased to have developed a solution, with Arch Insurance Company, that recognizes the importance of personally protecting key executives and their families from a cyber attack."

Broker Resources (BR) is a joint venture between The McGowan Companies and Captive Resources, LLC.

