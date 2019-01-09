Brokers, Influencers And Development Leaders Descend On Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight, the Greater Sacramento Economic Council in collaboration with the CoreNet Northern California Chapter hosted over 150 brokers, influencers and leaders in the megaregion at The Kimpton in downtown Sacramento.

More than 100 influencers traveled from San Francisco to meet Greater Sacramento region influencers and leaders to talk development, investment, and economic engines. Attendees heard from one of Sacramento's major investors and influencer, John Rinehart, President of Business Operations, for the Sacramento Kings. The Kings $1 billion investment has spurred growth in the urban core and revitalized the downtown area. John regaled the attendees with the Kings' story and their why. Why invest in Sacramento? Why downtown? Why now? The answer – why not!

Having the opportunity to bring real change to Greater Sacramento, provide jobs and grow businesses were just some of the catalysts that led the Kings organization to invest in downtown. Their commitment to innovation, technology, and sustainability have borne good fruit, not just for the franchise but for the entire downtown and urban core.

Words like game-changing, energetic, alive are just some of the ways the Golden One Center 's infusion into Greater Sacramento has been described.

How can the Greater Sacramento region keep the infusion coming? More investment. Over the past few weeks, we have seen people, businesses and organizations investing in the Greater Sacramento region. From Ron Burkle to SMUD, the value of Greater Sacramento is being recognized.

More importantly, the value in Greater Sacramento's future is being recognized, invested in and imagined right now. From the Railyards to Aggie Square to the center for future mobility, the conversation in Greater Sacramento is changing. The change comes as we see changes in federal regulations, factory closings and a slowdown in manufacturing. The change comes as more people are retiring and not being replaced. The change comes as we need more lab space, training, and jobs in underserved areas, and more places for research and innovation.

Greater Sacramento is ready to embrace the change and be leaders in the next wave of innovation, inclusion, and research. In a recent community meeting, an attendee said that Greater Sacramento was the definer of next.

Greater Sacramento is defining the next – whether it is the LEED-certified Golden One Center, autonomous vehicles, Jump bikes, electric scooters, connectedness, collaborations that lead leaders to invest in future mobility, or the most advanced carbon-emission regulations in the world that protect our future, Greater Sacramento stands poised to lead the region, the state, and the world.

Why invest in Sacramento? Why not?

