Bromelain Market Size to Grow by USD 16.41 billion | Increasing Use of Natural Ingredients in the Food and Beverages Industry to Drive Growth | Technavio

Bromelain Market: Drivers

The increasing use of natural ingredients in the food and beverages industry is one of the factors that will drive the growth of the bromelain market. Bromelain is used widely as a meat tenderizer owing to its proteolytic nature. It is also used in dietary supplements such as owing to its anti-inflammation and other immunity-boosting properties.

For more information about the various drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the growth of the market, View Our Free Sample

Bromelain Market: Segmentation Analysis

The bromelain market has been segmented by application (meat and seafood, healthcare, dietary supplements, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The meat and seafood segment will dominate the bromelain market share growth during the forecast period. The rising population, growing disposable incomes, and increasing demand for protein-rich food products are leading to an increase in the consumption of meat and seafood. Economic development and rapid urbanization have changed the dietary preference of people in low- and middle-income countries, with the increase in demand for animal protein-rich foods.

APAC is expected to dominate the market, with a share of 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with the US and Canada being the key countries. The increasing popularity of meat-based snacks among millennials will drive the bromelain market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Herbal Market: The herbal market has been segmented by product (herbal supplements and remedies, herbal medicine, and herbal cosmetics) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The herbal market has been segmented by product (herbal supplements and remedies, herbal medicine, and herbal cosmetics) and geography (APAC, , , , and MEA). Curcumin Market: The curcumin market has been segmented by application (pharmaceutical, food, cosmetics, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Bromelain Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.38% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 16.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Changsha Natureway Co. Ltd., CN Lab Nutrition, Enzybel Group, Enzyme Development Corp., Enzyme Technologies (PTY) Ltd, Great Food Group of Companies, Guangxi Nanning Javely Biological Products Co. Ltd., Hong Mao Biochemicals Co. Ltd., and Mitushi BioPharma Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio