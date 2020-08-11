Bron Tapes, Inc. Debuts New Application-Driven Website to Better Serve Customers Around the World

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bron Tapes, Inc. (Bron Tapes) has debuted a new website aimed at better serving customers through an application driven approach. This improved design comes with a long-practiced commitment to finding the right sticky solution.

The updated brontapes.com design showcases dozens of applications – from abating and restoring to weatherproofing and wrapping, and everything in-between. A powerful search function also drives the site, which allows customers to search for a characteristic, application, or BT-number and find tapes that best match the criteria.

A first for Bron Tapes, the website also boasts an online catalog with 115 Bron Tapes products. The interactive catalog provides additional product detail and will serve as a resource and reference for current and future Bron Tapes customers.

"We are extremely excited to launch the new Bron Tapes website and online product catalog. For over 40 years our application-driven focus sets Bron Tapes apart and allows our highly trained Application Specialists to find the best solution to the sticky problems our customers face. The search features we developed on the new website and digital catalog provide a robust tool to research the best candidate tape(s) for your specific application. As the premier producer, distributor and converter of pressure sensitive tapes in North America, we aren't looking to just sell tape – we want to bring value to each and every one of our customers through innovative products and impactful solutions." – Mike Shand, CEO

About Bron Holding, Inc.: Bron Tapes, Inc., Bron Aerotech, Inc. and Bron Converting, Inc. comprise the Bron Holding, Inc. family of companies. Industrial application solutions and products are supplied by Bron Tapes, while the Space, Aerospace & Defense markets are serviced by Bron Aerotech. Custom converting services such as laminating, rewinding, die-cutting, kitting, precision slitting, printing and custom packaging are supplied to all markets by Bron Converting.

About Bron Tapes, Inc.: Domestically, Bron Tapes operates ten (10) industrial branch locations with Headquarters in Denver, Colorado – home to Bron for 43 years. Our Application Specialists operate from individual Branch locations and Markets. Globally, Bron supports Customers in more than 50 countries. Our proprietary products are complemented by a wide range of Manufacturer Partner-branded materials.

Bron Tapes, Inc

875 W. Ellsworth Ave

Denver, CO 80223

(888) 877-BRON (2766)

[email protected]

SOURCE Bron Tapes, Inc.

