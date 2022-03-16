Bronchitis Treatment Market Size to Grow by USD 1.12 bn | Technavio

Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Scope

The bronchitis treatment market report covers the following areas:

Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The increasing prevalence of smoking is driving supporting the bronchitis treatment market growth. According to CDC, in 2020, around 32.51 million consumers in the US used cigarettes. The prevalence of smoking in Canada was 12%, approximately 3.7 million consumers in 2020. The UAE allows smoking in public places such as government facilities, restaurants, pubs and bars, public transport, and indoor offices. In South Africa, there were around 6 million smokers in 2019. Thus, the increasing prevalence of smoking leads to increased cases of chronic bronchitis. Such factors will positively impact the growth of the global bronchitis treatment market during the forecast period.

The high cost of healthcare is challenging the bronchitis treatment market growth. The cost of healthcare is high in developed countries such as the US, Germany, France, and Sweden. Moreover, developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Argentina have a lack of resources and low per capita income. The absence of proper healthcare infrastructure and less amount government aids received in the form of medical expense reimbursement further pose a challenge for the patients in these countries. Such factors will negatively impact the growth of the global bronchitis treatment market during the forecast period.

Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the bronchitis treatment market, including Akorn Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. among others.

The global bronchitis treatment market is highly competitive. Prominent vendors have established a sizeable market presence. The competition in the market will become more intense with the development and launch of new drugs and treatments for bronchitis. Vendors need to continuously innovate their offerings and build capabilities as there is less service differentiation. Healthcare facilities are selecting vendors based on the degree of superiority of their drugs.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Drug Class

Antibiotics



Anti inflammatory drugs



Bronchodilator

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample Report

Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist bronchitis treatment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bronchitis treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bronchitis treatment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bronchitis treatment market vendors

Related Reports:

Biomaterial Wound Dressing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bronchitis Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akorn Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla

Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc.,

Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva

Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-

growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market

condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our

analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Drug Class



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Drug Class

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Drug Class - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Drug Class - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Drug Class

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Drug Class



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Drug Class

5.3 Antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Antibiotics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Antibiotics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Anti inflammatory Drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Anti inflammatory Drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Anti inflammatory Drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Anti inflammatory Drugs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Anti inflammatory Drugs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Bronchodilator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Bronchodilator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Bronchodilator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Bronchodilator - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Bronchodilator - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Drug Class

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Drug Class ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 New Zealand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on New Zealand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on New Zealand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on New Zealand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on New Zealand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 89: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 90: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 92: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

10.4 Bayer AG

Exhibit 93: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 94: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 96: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.5 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Exhibit 98: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 99: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 101: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Segment focus

10.6 Cipla Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Cipla Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Cipla Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Cipla Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Cipla Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Cipla Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 112: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 113: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 114: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 115: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Lupin Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Lupin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Lupin Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Lupin Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Lupin Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 121: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 126: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 130: Sanofi SA - Overview



Exhibit 131: Sanofi SA - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Sanofi SA - Key news



Exhibit 133: Sanofi SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Sanofi SA - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio