Bronchitis Treatment Market Size to Grow by USD 1.12 bn | Technavio

Mar 16, 2022, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bronchitis treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 1.12 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Scope
The bronchitis treatment market report covers the following areas:
- Bronchitis Treatment Market size
- Bronchitis Treatment Market trends
- Bronchitis Treatment Market industry analysis
Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges
The increasing prevalence of smoking is driving supporting the bronchitis treatment market growth. According to CDC, in 2020, around 32.51 million consumers in the US used cigarettes. The prevalence of smoking in Canada was 12%, approximately 3.7 million consumers in 2020. The UAE allows smoking in public places such as government facilities, restaurants, pubs and bars, public transport, and indoor offices. In South Africa, there were around 6 million smokers in 2019. Thus, the increasing prevalence of smoking leads to increased cases of chronic bronchitis. Such factors will positively impact the growth of the global bronchitis treatment market during the forecast period.
The high cost of healthcare is challenging the bronchitis treatment market growth. The cost of healthcare is high in developed countries such as the US, Germany, France, and Sweden. Moreover, developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Argentina have a lack of resources and low per capita income. The absence of proper healthcare infrastructure and less amount government aids received in the form of medical expense reimbursement further pose a challenge for the patients in these countries. Such factors will negatively impact the growth of the global bronchitis treatment market during the forecast period.
Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the bronchitis treatment market, including Akorn Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. among others.
The global bronchitis treatment market is highly competitive. Prominent vendors have established a sizeable market presence. The competition in the market will become more intense with the development and launch of new drugs and treatments for bronchitis. Vendors need to continuously innovate their offerings and build capabilities as there is less service differentiation. Healthcare facilities are selecting vendors based on the degree of superiority of their drugs.
Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Drug Class
- Antibiotics
- Anti inflammatory drugs
- Bronchodilator
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
Bronchitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bronchitis treatment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bronchitis treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bronchitis treatment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bronchitis treatment market vendors
|
Bronchitis Treatment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.12 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.96
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Akorn Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Drug Class
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Drug Class
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Drug Class - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Drug Class - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Drug Class
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Drug Class
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Drug Class
- 5.3 Antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Antibiotics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Antibiotics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Anti inflammatory Drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Anti inflammatory Drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Anti inflammatory Drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Anti inflammatory Drugs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Anti inflammatory Drugs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Bronchodilator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Bronchodilator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Bronchodilator - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Bronchodilator - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Bronchodilator - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Drug Class
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Drug Class ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 New Zealand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on New Zealand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on New Zealand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on New Zealand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on New Zealand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 AstraZeneca Plc
- Exhibit 89: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 90: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 92: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings
- 10.4 Bayer AG
- Exhibit 93: Bayer AG - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Bayer AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Bayer AG - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Bayer AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Bayer AG - Segment focus
- 10.5 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Exhibit 98: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 101: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Segment focus
- 10.6 Cipla Ltd.
- Exhibit 103: Cipla Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Cipla Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Cipla Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 106: Cipla Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Cipla Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.
- Exhibit 108: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Exhibit 112: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 113: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 115: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus
- 10.9 Lupin Ltd.
- Exhibit 117: Lupin Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Lupin Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Lupin Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 120: Lupin Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Merck and Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 121: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 124: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Pfizer Inc.
- Exhibit 126: Pfizer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Pfizer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Sanofi SA
- Exhibit 130: Sanofi SA - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Sanofi SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Sanofi SA - Key news
- Exhibit 133: Sanofi SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Sanofi SA - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 138: Research methodology
- Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 140: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations
