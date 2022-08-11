The Legendary Hair Battle Returns Along with Special Performances ● The best in Black haircare, make-up, fashion and culture on full display ● Three days of top industry education, competitions, networking and entertainment ● Exclusive professional products, one-of-a-kind experiences, and more!

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 75 years of excellence in Black beauty, the Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show™ (BB) announces a bold move to Miami, Florida with an unprecedented lineup of education, competitions, entertainment and networking opportunities. From Saturday, August 27th until Monday, August 29th, BB will welcome the nation's most innovative hairstylists, barbers, makeup artists, entrepreneurs, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and students to the Miami Convention Center. The 2022 Show marks BB's return after a two-year hiatus during the global pandemic.

Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show Brings Bold New Era to Miami, August 27-29, 2022

With the creative theme "It's About to Get Hot," the BB Show is the largest and longest-running multicultural beauty trade show in the US. The three-day event will feature special performances, live demos, access to more than 100 classes and nearly 300 exhibitors. Presenting sponsors include Andis, BoldHold, UPS, BookAModel.com, SalonCentric and Private Label.

"The world looks to the Bronner Bros. Show for insights on what's new and next in the multicultural beauty. It's a unique legacy we have cultivated with a strong commitment to the culture," said James Bronner, SVP of Show Operations, Bronner Bros., Inc. "We are proud to maintain our position as one of the industry's most creative and innovative events. Following these unprecedented times, we are excited to offer an amazing experience for our loyal attendees in Miami!"

Each year, the Show agenda is designed to offer knowledge, information, and inspiration to help licensed cosmetologists succeed. 2022 Miami Show highlights include:

World-class Education – An expanded schedule of more than 100 hands-on workshops and seminars , curated to meet the needs of multicultural professionals at all levels. Educational tracks include masterclasses on cut, color, barbering, business, extensions & weaves, make-up, natural hair, and braiding, among others. Classes showcasing trends in nails, skincare and makeup techniques will also take place. To maintain Show integrity, select classes are only open to licensed beauty professionals and cosmetology students.

– For manufacturers, distributors and retailers, the show offers the ideal platform to generate leads, develop relationships, and sell to qualified buyers on the spot. Attendees may purchase professional products onsite. The Legendary Hair Battle & Competitions – The nation's most talented professionals and aspiring students will compete for cash and prizes in "friendly" competitions and push the boundaries of skill and creativity. Competitions include the Legendary Hair Battle, Champion of Weaves, Fantasy Hair, Creative Student Rising Star, Upper Cut Barbering and BoldHold Lace, and Total Look Barbering.

The Multicultural Beauty Industry is Growing

The Global Beauty Alliance reports that the multicultural beauty industry is growing at a rate of about 10% annually (source: IRI). This growth is driven by multicultural women, particularly Black and Hispanic consumers, and the unique beauty care requirements for textured hair. In fact, the latest data reveals that dollar sales growth of Textured Hair Care at +$152,935,911 was greater than that of the Total Hair Care Industry at +$137,260,369, despite representing only 11% of the industry. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , overall employment of barbers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists is projected to grow 19 percent from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all US occupations.

For information about registration, accommodations and the latest BB Miami Show updates, visit BronnerBros.com.

Members of the media who are interested in covering the Show may request press credentials at bronnerbros.com/press/.

About Bronner Bros., Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Bronner Bros., Inc. (BB) is a family-owned and operated company founded in 1947 by Dr. Nathaniel H. Bronner, Sr. and his brother Arthur E. Bronner, Sr. Today, the BB Enterprise consists of multicultural beauty products, UPSCALE Magazine, and professional trade shows, which attract more than 60,000 beauty professionals annually. For more info, visit bronnerbros.com.

