Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (TLF)

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. ("Tandy Leather Factory" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TLF). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tlf.

The investigation concerns whether Tandy Leather Factory and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On August 13, 2019, post-market, the company disclosed that it would not file its quarterly report in a timely manner for the period ending June 30, 2019, citing an Audit Committee investigation relating to "certain aspects of the Company's methods of valuation and expensing of costs of inventory and related issues regarding the Company's business and operations." On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.95 per share over the following three days, or more than 17%, to close at $4.50 per share on August 16, 2019, thereby injuring investors.



If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Tandy Leather Factory shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tlf. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Related Links

https://www.bgandg.com/

