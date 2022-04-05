Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lucid Group, Inc. ("Lucid" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LCID) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Lucid securities between November 15, 2021 and February 28, 2022 (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/lcid.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants overstated Lucid's production capabilities while concealing that "extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges" were hampering the Company's operations from the start of the Class Period. The complaint continues to allege that as a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of the Company's common stock, Plaintiff and other members of the Class have suffered significant damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/lcid or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Lucid you have until May 31, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

