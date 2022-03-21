Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies SafeMoon (SFM) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SafeMoon LLC, SafeMoon US, LLC, SafeMoon Connect, LLC, SafeMoon LTD, SafeMoon Protocol LTD, and SafeMoon Media Group LTD (collectively "SafeMoon" or the "Company") (SFM), Jake Paul, Nick Carter, DeAndre Cortez Way, Ben Phillips, Miles Parks McCollum, and Daniel M. Keem (the "Promoter Defendants"), and Individual Defendants Shaun Witriol, Ryan Arriaga, Jack Haines-Davies, Henry "Hank" Wyatt, Thomas Smith, Kyle Nagy, and the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Braden John Karony (together with the Promotor Defendants and SafeMoon, the "Defendants"). This action is on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the digital assets of SafeMoon (sold as tokens under the ticker symbol "SAFEMOON" on various cryptocurrency exchanges including PancakeSwap) between March 8, 2021, and March 7, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: ww.bgandg.com/sfm.

The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements concerning SafeMoon's growth prospects, financial ownership, and financial benefits for SAFEMOON token investors, and used celebrity promotors to lure in unsuspecting investors so that SafeMoon insiders could sell off their holdings into artificially created volume.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sfm or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in SafeMoon you have until May 9, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

