Bronx-Based Early-Intervention Project Aimed at Delivering Accessible Education Services and Professional Development Opportunities Launches with Giving Tuesday Event at Bronx Brewery

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inspired Community Project, Inc. is celebrating its official launch and inaugural fundraiser at The Bronx Brewery (841 East 135th Street, Bronx, NY 10454) on Giving Tuesday, November 30th, 2021.

The Inspired Community Project, Inc. (TICP) is a nonprofit created to serve New York City's families of children with special needs. The organization, set to open its Bronx doors in 2022, is dedicated to delivering quality early-intervention services with a community-based approach to staff development and growth. "I founded TICP after viewing the inequity between not only boroughs but zip codes," shared CEO Jillian Moses. "The Bronx has the highest early intervention referral rate in the city but the lowest participation rate in the city. We aim to be the corrective action that closes that gap."

With the goal of supporting 200+ Bronx families with access to early-intervention services, and providing career opportunities to 100+ special education professionals, TICP is seeking financial support through their inaugural event to accelerate the opening of their Bronx-based center.

Join the TICP community, in-person or virtually, by securing tickets on at www.TheInspiredCommunityProject.org . The event will feature great Bronx prizes, local food & drink, and an opportunity to meet Bronx community members committed to this mission. The event will have an auction for a 3-night Las Vegas + Helicopter trip and a Caribbean 5-Night All-Inclusive for 2 Adults, and a raffle for six different New York experience baskets, and an Apple Watch.

If you cannot join in person please join virtually or support with a donation.

Who we are at TICP is a collection of education professionals who've worked in the special education community for decades primarily working with children on the spectrum.

What we do at TICP is teach children how to learn through an interdisciplinary therapeutic approach while we educate family members/caregiver to successfully navigate the special education system and set them on a path of success.

We invest in the future of the Bronx by providing accessible education, career certification, and trajectories. Helping adults of the Bronx become the certified personnel to provide services to the children of the Bronx and taking their career options to previously inaccessible heights.

We believe that equity in education is a fundamental human right and the disparity in access, resources, and quality, and this disproportionately impacts families in the area.

About The Inspired Community Project

The Inspired Community Project, Inc. is a 501(c)(3)* nonprofit serving New York City's families of children with special needs. Providing early intervention services to children with disabilities, transition support and advocacy coaching for their families, and specialized career training and placement for those working with us. By ensuring our employment is family-centered, our vendors are local, and our dedication is always to the community around us; everyone leaves us inspired and empowered.

Media Contact:

Jillian Moses, CEO

(347) 687-5122

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inspired Community Project, Inc.

Related Links

https://theinspiredcommunityproject.org/

