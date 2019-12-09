BronxDocs, A Primary and Specialty Care Provider and EmblemHealth Affiliate, Opens Third Location

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EmblemHealth, one of the nation's largest non-profit health insurers, announced today that its affiliate primary and specialty care provider, BronxDocs, has opened its third location in the Bronx at 2044 Westchester Avenue. BronxDocs is an award-winning, multispecialty medical practice serving the Bronx community with culturally competent, patient-centered care.

"We are thrilled to further extend our geographic reach through a third location of BronxDocs, whose strong ties to the community are helping us achieve better health outcomes," said Karen Ignagni, President and CEO of EmblemHealth. "All New Yorkers deserve access to high-quality, coordinated and culturally competent care, and this location will serve as another key outpost for members of the Bronx community to receive services from top-tier clinical staff who are deeply connected to the neighborhoods that they serve."

"At BronxDocs, we consistently strive to deliver high-quality, community-based medical care that is patient-centered, compassionate, and quality-driven," said Neal Polan, Executive Director of BronxDocs. "We are pleased to bring our talented group of providers and care teams to Westchester Avenue, and look forward to helping improve and maintain the health of our patients in the community."

The wide-ranging suite of health care services available through BronxDocs includes: Cardiology, Cardiovascular, Family Medicine, Gastroenterology, Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Laboratory, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Physical Therapy, Podiatry, Pulmonology, Urology, and more.

With the addition of the Westchester Avenue BronxDocs medical office, the full list of locations now includes:

326 E. 149 th Street, Bronx , NY 10451

Street, , NY 10451 932 Southern Boulevard, Bronx , NY 10459

, NY 10459 2044 Westchester Avenue, Bronx , NY 10462

BronxDocs is affiliated with AdvantageCare Physicians, which allows patients to receive seamless, coordinated care across all BronxDocs and AdvantageCare Physicians locations through a centralized electronic medical record.

For more information about BronxDocs, visit www.bronxdocs.com.

About EmblemHealth

EmblemHealth is one of the nation's largest nonprofit health insurers, with 3.1 million members and an 80-year legacy of serving New York's communities. The company offers a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans to employers, individuals and families, as well as convenient community resources. As a market leader in value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top doctors and hospitals to deliver quality, affordable care. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.

Contact

Press@EmblemHealth.com

SOURCE EmblemHealth

Related Links

http://www.bronxdocs.com

