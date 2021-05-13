Brook Presents Power Bay Switch dock Series

SMASH LIKE PRO

Most of the Top Smash players are dedicated to use the iconic GameCube controller on Nintendo Switch. It is the one and only choice for worldwide Top players include EVO Champion T1 | MkLeo.

For the better gaming experience to Smash players, Brook Power Bay integrated the Switch dock and GameCube controller adapter perfectly, and added functions according to the desires of gamers in different specifications, which are high-quality Bluetooth connection, and Ethernet port that allows stable internet connection, bringing smooth on-line gaming experiences.

SOLID AND NEAT. LEAVE THE BULKY DOCK AT HOME

The Power Bay is only 1/6 size and 1/3 weight compare with the original Switch dock. Tiny, cute and standing solid, and includes all the functions players need. Experience portable gaming to the fullest wherever users go.

It is also worth mentioning that significant thought went through the design of Power Bay's exterior, with the connection port in the front, and the handle behind resembling the GameCube console itself. Its design will sure to evoke nostalgic memories among enthusiasts.

UNCOMPROMISING. ALWAYS DELIVERING HIGH QUALITY AND LOW LATENCY SIMULTANEOUSLY TO THE GAMERS

Brook Power Bay features high-end Qualcomm Bluetooth chips; it supports aptX Low Latency and True Wireless Stereo. It allows 2 Bluetooth devices to be configured as a stereo pair, with only 40ms of latency. Human ears can't distinguish latency lower than 70ms, so basically players will not feel any of it.

As for the built-in Ethernet port, it offers stable connection and eliminates every issue with slow, unstable wireless internet, refining the gaming experiences towards perfection by preventing lags and disconnections.

WORKS AS USUAL EVEN WHEN IT'S UNPLUGGED, SET UP THE STAGE AT ANYWHERE.

Brook Power Bay does not require a power source to connect GameCube controllers, Switch adaptive controllers with USB ports and Bluetooth devices.

UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDATION BY WORLDWIDE INFLUENCER AND PROFESSIONAL MEDIA

Moreover, Brook has acquired positive reviews from multiple professional media, such as being rated as one of the best Switch accessories of 2020 by technology-focused media TechRadar. The Editor-in-Chief of Nintendo Life (an UK-based media focusing on Nintendo-related content) also gave it a very positive rating. The professional Japanese gaming forum Automaton, introduced the exceptional features of the Brook Power Bay in details, with specific mentions to its retro and humanistic design. Brook Power Bay's powerful performance provides players with an unrivalled gaming experience.

High resolution on a large display, multiply the fun.

Supports HDMI output on a large display device, just plug-and-play, and receive steady signal without delay. It also supports Switch video output up to 1080P Full HD (1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz) or USB-C device output up to 4K (3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz)

Supports 2 USB ports. Works with any Switch controllers, fighting boards, even the Taiko no Tatsujin controller and Mario Kart racing wheel. It also supports additional GameCube controller adapters, allowing up to 8 players to smash like a pro together.

[Brook Gaming] Power Bay Series - Smash Anywhere [https://youtu.be/raKAuUpTERw]

The Brook Power Bay series price starts at $67.

Official website https://bit.ly/POWERBAY

Brook Amazon

-- Power Bay Ethernet https://amzn.to/3up5KG7

-- Power Bay (Bluetooth) https://amzn.to/3xW0jRs

-- Power Bay Crimson https://amzn.to/3b7oEtO

Brook Design, LLC.

The Taiwanese gaming accessories brand Brook has more than 20 years of experience in designing and manufacturing gaming hardware, with super converters for gaming consoles released in 2015, allowing your older gamepads, joysticks, and steering wheels to adapt seamlessly to new consoles. We help you find new joy in ordinary life as well as cut down on costs. With extraordinary flexibility, adaptability and variety, we will continue to dedicate ourselves to creaking more ground-breaking and diverse gaming console accessories for use at home to let you play till your heart's content. #WeBackYouUp

Press Correspondent

Brook Design, LLC.

JJ Chieh

[email protected]

+886-2-66202225 ext.206

www.brookaccessory.com

SOURCE Brook Design LLC

Related Links

https://www.brookaccessory.com/

