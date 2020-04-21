Brookdale Announces Date of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) announced today that the Company will hold its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CDT. The meeting is expected to be held at the Company's headquarters located at 111 Westwood Place in Brentwood, Tennessee. As part of its precautions relating to COVID-19, Brookdale is evaluating the possibility of instead holding the annual meeting in a virtual meeting format on the same time and date. Further information regarding this decision will be provided to stockholders in proxy materials to be made available in connection with the 2020 annual meeting.

Guy P. Sansone, Non-Executive Chairman of Brookdale's Board of Directors, said, "The Board is pleased to announce the acceleration of the annual stockholder meeting to return to a more typical timeframe for calendar year-end companies. This also aligns with stockholder feedback we received last year."

Because the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders will be held more than 30 days from the anniversary date of the Company's 2019 annual meeting of stockholders, the deadlines set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 18, 2019 for stockholder proposals and director nominations for consideration at the 2020 annual meeting no longer apply.

The new deadline is the close of business on May 1, 2020 (which the Company has determined to be a reasonable time before it expects to begin to print and distribute its proxy materials prior to the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders) for proposals and director nominations of stockholders intended to be included in the Company's proxy statement and form of proxy for the 2020 annual meeting pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the proxy access provisions of the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws, and proposals and director nominations of stockholders intended to be considered at the 2020 annual meeting other than by means of inclusion in the Company's proxy statement and form of proxy card. Stockholders submitting proposals or nominations using the foregoing procedures should deliver or mail the proposal or nomination, and all supporting information required by Rule 14a-8 or the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws, as applicable, to Brookdale Senior Living Inc., 111 Westwood Place, Suite 400, Brentwood, Tennessee 37027, Attention: Secretary. In addition to complying with this deadline, stockholder proposals and nominations must comply with all applicable SEC rules, including Rule 14a-8, and the requirements set forth in the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws and applicable law.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement centers, with 741 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 65,000 residents as of March 31, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 20,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

