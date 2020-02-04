Brookdale Announces Investor Day Event
Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
Feb 04, 2020, 09:15 ET
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) announced today that the company plans to host an Investor Day event on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
SAVE THE DATE
Brookdale Senior Living
INVESTOR DAY
March 31, 2020
We cordially invite you to attend the Brookdale Senior Living Investor Day
at the New York Stock Exchange.
7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Continental Breakfast
8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Executive Team Presentations and Q&A
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Executive Interactions during Lunch
Please save the date. More details and registration will follow.
SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
