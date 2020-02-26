Brookdale Appoints Highly Experienced Healthcare Executive to Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Jordan R. Asher, MD, MS, as an independent director, effective February 24, 2020. Dr. Asher was appointed as a Class II member of the Board for a term scheduled to expire at the Company's 2020 annual meeting of stockholders. Brookdale's Board is now comprised of nine directors, eight of whom are independent.

Dr. Asher is a highly experienced healthcare executive with more than 20 years of expertise and a history of success in large matrixed, mission-based, national healthcare systems. Since 2018, he has served as the Chief Physician Executive and Senior Vice President of Sentara Healthcare in Norfolk, VA., a large integrated delivery health system including a clinically integrated network and insurance company serving Virginia and North Carolina. Dr. Asher has a wide range of responsibilities, including a focus on growth strategies for clinical care and development and implementation of value-based care and payment models. Prior to Sentara, Dr. Asher served in several executive roles with Ascension since 2006, including Chief Clinical Officer of its Ascension Care Management subsidiary from 2016 to 2018 with responsibility for network development and population and risk management, Chief Clinical Officer and Chief Innovation Officer of Ascension's Missionpoint Health Partners subsidiary from 2015 to 2016, and Chief Medical Officer and Chief Integration Officer of Missionpoint Health Partners from 2011 to 2015. Dr. Asher earned a B.S. from Emory University in 1986, an M.D. from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in 1990, and an M.S. in Medical Management from the University of Texas at Dallas and Southwestern Medical Center in 2001.



Guy P. Sansone, Non-Executive Chairman of Brookdale's Board of Directors, said, "The Board looks forward to Jordan's strategic insights and drawing on his deep experience in the evolving healthcare landscape. Jordan's appointment is part of the Board's ongoing commitment to evaluate and enhance the skill sets represented on the Board and to drive stockholder value."

Lucinda ("Cindy") M. Baier, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of the Company, said, "We are excited to welcome Jordan to the Board. His combination of clinical training and executive leadership experience will bring valuable perspectives as the healthcare industry transitions to more integrated, value-based delivery and payment models. We believe those perspectives will also contribute greatly to our strategic priorities of growing and integrating our healthcare services business while providing high-quality care and personalized service to seniors."

About Brookdale Senior Living



Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built, and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care, and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, with 743 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 65,000 residents as of February 1, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services to over 20,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Related Links

http://www.brookdaleliving.com

