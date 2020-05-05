Brookdale CEO Cindy Baier Joins New York Stock Exchange Board Advisory Council

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The President and Chief Executive Officer of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD), Lucinda "Cindy" M. Baier, has been invited to join the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Board Advisory Council. Baier will serve a two-year term on the board, which proactively addresses the critical need for inclusive leadership by connecting diverse candidates with companies seeking new directors.

The NYSE Board Advisory Council, which formed in 2019, is comprised of CEOs from some of the world's largest and most well-established brands. Lack of diversity on corporate boards is a well-documented issue and the Council is designed to provide a step towards a solution. The Council has amassed a database of more than 120 board candidates so far.

"I'm honored to have been asked to join the Council and help boardrooms across the country become more diverse," Baier said. "I strongly believe that diverse boards lead to more collaborative working environments and ultimately better run companies."

Under Baier's leadership, Brookdale has been recognized for its commitment to diversity. Brookdale is one of a small number of companies nationally with four women on its board, which is close to gender parity. Among other recognition, three members of Brookdale's board, including Baier, and one former director were recently named to WomenInc. Magazine's 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors list.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement centers, with 741 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 65,000 residents as of February 1, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 20,000 patients as of that date. For more information visit Brookdalenews.com.

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living

