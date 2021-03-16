Brookdale Completes Second Round Of Vaccine Clinics At All Communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) continues its successful drive to help protect residents and community associates from COVID-19 through the important step of vaccination. As of March 13, 2021, all of Brookdale's approximately 700 communities have hosted at least two COVID-19 vaccination clinics to administer life-saving vaccines to the Company's vulnerable population. Additionally, over 550 communities have hosted three vaccination clinics, increasing this opportunity for more residents and associates to be vaccinated. Brookdale expects to complete the third round of clinics within the next few weeks and has been working with CVS Health through the federal government's Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program to implement the program.

Brookdale's President and Chief Executive Officer Lucinda "Cindy" Baier credits the Company's dedicated teams for the success – and speed – of the vaccination clinic initiative. "I am grateful for our dedicated teams who have worked around the clock to hold vaccine clinics as quickly as possible. With our first two clinics held on December 18, 2020, our clinics were delivered 2 ½ times faster than the industry average during the first month. We're thankful to see a 95% reduction in COVID-19 cases since the peak in mid-December."

Baier added, "I'm also thrilled that our vaccine acceptance rate among residents is over 90%. Led by our clinical leadership, our Emergency Response Center, and leaders in the local communities, Brookdale has created an incredibly strong culture of vaccine acceptance." Efforts aimed at vaccine acceptance include mandatory vaccine education for community associates, proactively monitoring current clinical data, strategic planning for the clinics, frequent communication at all levels of the organization, as well as significant efforts to provide education, tools and resources for associates, residents and families. Baier added that associates have been compassionate in providing information to residents and their families to make them aware of the science behind the vaccine, addressing their questions, encouraging them to discuss the vaccine with their physicians, and providing reassurance about Brookdale's vaccine clinic plans. Brookdale's vaccination clinic initiative and following local departments of health policies are foundational for residents to start enjoying increased engagement with their loved ones as well as each other, and to have more autonomy and choices inside and outside of their communities.

In addition to celebrating this progress, Brookdale is pleased that it has facilitated the administering of over 100,000 COVID-19 doses at communities located in 43 states.

This is all part of Brookdale's commitment to meet the needs of a growing senior population who require access to high-quality senior living services. To learn more about Brookdale's vaccination program, visit www.brookdale.com/hope.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities, with 726 communities in 43 states and the ability to serve approximately 64,000 residents as of December 31, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 17,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com

Contact: Media Relations, 615-564-8666, [email protected]

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living

Related Links

http://www.brookdale.com

