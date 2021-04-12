Brookdale Completes Third Round of Vaccine Clinics Across the Country

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) has completed at least three COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents and community associates. As of April 9, 2021, all of Brookdale's communities hosted three COVID-19 vaccination clinics, administering life-saving vaccines to one of the country's most vulnerable populations.

Through the federal government's Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program and a partnership with CVS Health, Brookdale residents and associates were prioritized for vaccination. The first Brookdale clinics were held on December 18, 2020. In total, Brookdale facilitated the administration of over 120,000 COVID-19 vaccination doses to residents and community associates located in over 40 states in just under four months.

Brookdale's President and Chief Executive Officer Lucinda "Cindy" Baier thanked the Company's associates for their relentless dedication in completing these clinics quickly and efficiently. "I'm incredibly thankful and proud of our associates who were agile enough to develop and execute on an evidence-based plan that has and will continue to save lives. Brookdale's top priority is the health and safety of our residents, patients and associates," said Baier. "Our teams have led by example and have worked hard to create a strong culture of vaccine acceptance. This has led to our vaccination acceptance rates among residents being over 92%. The relentless work to help protect our residents and to be the best in senior living doesn't stop here, but this is a huge success for our communities and our people."

The Brookdale COVID-19 vaccine program focused on the importance of educating residents and associates on the facts of the vaccine and dispelling rumors and falsehoods. Led by a team of clinical experts, the company worked closely to monitor current clinical data and build communication channels at all levels of the organization focused on the vaccine's research and science. Baier added that the vaccine initiative, paired with federal and local guidelines, has allowed residents to begin enjoying increased engagement with their loved ones and their communities.

Brookdale's Robin Run Village in Indiana was the final community at Brookdale to complete the scheduled COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

"Words can't describe the sense of happiness we are experiencing having completed this final vaccine clinic," said Brookdale's Robin Run Village Healthcare Administrator Laura Burton. "Having access to the vaccine and seeing our residents receive it is life-changing. Our community and every Brookdale community has worked to get to this moment where we could see our residents and associates broadly vaccinated to overcome this virus."

As new residents and associates join moving forward, Brookdale will work closely with them to gain access to the vaccine.

In addition to celebrating the completion of the vaccination process, Brookdale would like to thank CVS Health for its partnership in vaccine administration.

This is all part of Brookdale's commitment to meet the needs of a growing senior population who require access to high-quality senior living services. To learn more about Brookdale's vaccination program, visit www.brookdale.com/hope.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities, with 695 communities in 42 states and the ability to serve approximately 60,000 residents as of March 31, 2021. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to approximately 16,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com.

Contact: Andrew Young, (615-856-2457), [email protected]

