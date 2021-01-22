Brookdale Hosts 500th Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for Residents and Community Employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for its residents and community employees at its 500th community today. The milestone was reached when Brookdale Green Hills Cumberland in Nashville, Tenn., provided the life-saving vaccine to those who live and work there. Brookdale Green Hills was one of 34 Brookdale communities to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics today. Brookdale continues to work tirelessly to get remaining clinics scheduled as expeditiously as possible.



In addition to celebrating this significant milestone, Brookdale is pleased that it has facilitated the administering of over 40,000 COVID-19 vaccinations at communities located in 39 states. This was accomplished in just over four weeks.



"I'm thrilled that, as the leading senior living company in the U.S., Brookdale is having a significant impact in helping our nation's seniors reduce both the chances of contracting COVID-19, as well as the negative impacts of the virus if it is contracted," said Lucinda "Cindy" Baier, Brookdale's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Brookdale was a major advocate with federal legislative and health officials for priority status of senior living residents in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it was authorized for use. The company held its first two COVID-19 vaccination clinics on December 18, 2020, and pursued a rapid, coordinated process for scheduling daily clinics to deliver the vaccine through the holiday season and into the new year.

"Our teams have done an outstanding job in preparing and conducting COVID-19 vaccine clinics," said Kim Elliott, Brookdale's Senior Vice President of Clinical Services. "We have worked hard to create a culture of vaccine acceptance because the high-risk population we serve is depending on us. We've increased communication and encouraged early discussions with primary care physicians to augment the information we have provided."

Brookdale is grateful to CVS Health for its dedicated efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccines for the company's residents and community employees as part of the federal government's Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program and continues to appreciate that government officials and legislators recognized the importance of including senior living residents and associates as a top priority for vaccination.

Baier said, "Our residents are participating in high numbers because they recognize the importance of the vaccine. The seniors we serve have led the nation in the eradication of diseases such as whooping cough and smallpox early in their lives and they now have the ability to lead us again by being vaccinated against COVID-19. This is another example of how we can build upon their experience in reducing the threat of communicable diseases."

In addition to its enhanced health and safety measures, Brookdale has made it easy for new residents who move into a Brookdale community prior to a scheduled clinic to receive the vaccine. This is all part of Brookdale's commitment to meet the needs of a growing senior population who require access to high-quality senior living services. To learn more about Brookdale's vaccination program, visit www.brookdale.com/hope.

