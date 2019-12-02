BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since January 2018, Brookdale Senior Living has completed more than 650 expansion, renovation and redesign projects, investing more than $330 million in nearly 300 communities across the country. These changes reflect Brookdale's commitment to meet the changing needs of seniors while providing residents and patients with excellent care, accommodations and programs. Many of Brookdale's expansions and redesigns meet the growing demand for senior care services, including memory care. More than 65 new jobs were created across the country as a direct result of expansions and service realignments.

Brookdale Makes Big Investments in Senior Living Communities Across the Country

"We're already seeing great things under our capital investments campaign, with over 460 capital projects started this year," said Brookdale President and CEO Cindy Baier. "These capital investments across our communities support our operations strategy, delight our residents, provide greater opportunities for our associates and protect the value of our portfolio for the long-term."

Brookdale's portfolio of about 800 communities covers 45 states, giving the company the ability to serve approximately 75,000 residents as of Sept. 30, 2019. Capital investments are a critical part of the company's turnaround strategy to increase resident satisfaction, associate engagement and shareholder value. During 2019, Brookdale is investing approximately $30 million into development capital expenditures and about $250 million into non-development capital expenditures, which is $75 million more than was invested last year. Brookdale is committed to quality, purpose-built living solutions for seniors. Capital projects range from the construction of new buildings on existing campuses and major building system upgrades like new roofs, HVAC and water heaters to remodels and renovations where new LED lighting, carpets, countertops and paint were added.

"Supporting our reputation as a trusted source of services and care for America's seniors is paramount," Baier adds. "We continue our work to improve all phases of the customer experience – from researching, contacting and visiting our communities to moving in and enjoying the best-in-class experience that Brookdale has to offer."

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built, and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care, and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, with 794 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 75,000 residents as of September 30, 2019. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services to over 20,000 patients as of that date. Sign up for news alerts at Brookdalenews.com.

