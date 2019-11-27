Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery earns The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval

SCOTRUN, Pa., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Behavioral Health Accreditation. This means Brookdale has met The Joint Commission's rigorous standards for effective integration and coordination of medical detox and behavioral health care services.

How the Behavioral Health Certification process works­­

Brookdale underwent an extensive onsite review in mid-November. During the multiple day visit, a Joint Commission reviewer evaluated compliance with Behavioral Health standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, leadership, and the rights and responsibilities of the individual.

The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

"I'm extremely proud of our team," shared Joe Mattioli, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director of Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery. "I knew we had assembled a passionate, extremely qualified and committed group of professionals and support staff. The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® is a magnificent and official confirmation of that."

What else sets Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery apart?

As an inpatient rehabilitation facility, Brookdale offers a 34-bed detox and 76-bed residential program for patients struggling with alcohol and/or drug addiction. At the heart of Brookdale is a uniquely caring clinical team collectively bringing to the organization decades of addiction recovery experience. Once an iconic resort located in the Pocono Mountains of eastern PA, Brookdale operates on a beautiful 100-acre lakeside campus featuring 38 semi-private cabins, a fully equipped fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and a myriad of outdoor sporting and recreational activities. At lake level, the main building is home to the detox center, doctors' offices and state-of-the-art nursing station. The entrance to the main building leads to the handsomely appointed reception lobby and dining rooms, a 100-seat auditorium and ­private counselor offices.

