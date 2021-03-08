Brookdale Reports February 2021 Occupancy

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) reported today its consolidated occupancy for February 2021.

In February, both move-ins and move-outs (MIMO) improved compared with January. With move-in growth, our positive momentum continued. We have now seen consecutive monthly move-in growth since November.

Net MIMO was nearly flat on a year-over-year basis in February.

COVID-19 cases in our communities have declined over 95% since the peak.

98% of our communities have hosted their second vaccine clinic and over 350 communities have hosted their third vaccine clinic, with more clinics being held daily.

We expect to continue to publish monthly occupancy until we return to providing financial guidance, at which point we would expect to return to our historical reporting practices.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities, with 726 communities in 43 states and the ability to serve approximately 64,000 residents as of December 31, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 17,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

