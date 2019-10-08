Brookdale Senior Living Comments on Withdrawal of Director Nomination by Land & Buildings

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") today issued the following statement on the withdrawal of the director nomination by Land & Buildings in connection with the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders:

"We thank our stockholders for their support and appreciate their confidence in Brookdale. With a refreshed Board and management team, we are confident we will continue to drive long-term sustainable growth for all stockholders."

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to Brookdale and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is acting as Brookdale's legal advisor.

ABOUT BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built, and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care, and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, with 794 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 75,000 residents as of September 30, 2019. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services to over 20,000 patients as of that date.

