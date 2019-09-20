Brookdale Senior Living Issues Statement Regarding Land & Buildings Letter to Stockholders

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") today issued the following statement in response to the letter to Brookdale stockholders published on September 19, 2019 by Land & Buildings:

Brookdale is surprised that Land & Buildings attempts to suddenly distance its nominee from the OpCo/PropCo financial engineering plan that Land & Buildings had consistently publicly advocated for since 2018. In its previous public communications, Land & Buildings had explicitly linked its nominee, James ("Jay") F. Flaherty III, with its risky OpCo/PropCo financial engineering plan.

Land & Buildings' prior letters to Brookdale stockholders on July 16, 2019, July 30, 2019 and August 13, 2019, made it very clear to both the Company and its stockholders that Jay Flaherty, Land & Buildings' real estate executive nominee, was being put forward for the Board to advance the execution of Land & Buildings' real estate-focused proposals, including to separate Brookdale's real estate from its operations.

In Mr. Litt's letter, dated July 16, 2019 , he stated that "In addition to the appointment of Messrs. Flaherty and Litt to the Board, Land & Buildings believes Brookdale's Investment Committee should be tasked with evaluating all strategies to maximize the value of the Company's real estate, including outright asset sales as well as separating the real estate from the management company into two separate public companies ." Mr. Litt then went on to state that the Investment Committee should " include Land & Buildings' two nominees ."

, he stated that "In addition to the appointment of Messrs. Flaherty and Litt to the Board, Land & Buildings believes Brookdale's Investment Committee should be tasked with evaluating all strategies to maximize the value of the Company's real estate, including outright asset sales as well as ." Mr. Litt then went on to state that the Investment Committee should " ." In Mr. Litt's letter, dated August 13, 2019 , he provided the findings of a Land & Buildings commissioned report by Green Street Advisors on an OpCo/PropCo transaction at Brookdale . Brookdale has since noted that the Green Street Advisors analysis contained numerous flaws and errors in judgment.

As announced earlier this year and more recently, the Brookdale Board of Directors (the "Board") and the three-member Investment Committee of the Board, in consultation with nationally recognized outside advisors (including advisors recommended by Land & Buildings), have carefully considered a range of potential sales or spin-offs of all or a substantial portion of the Company's real estate assets and have each unanimously determined that undertaking an OpCo/PropCo transaction would be unlikely to generate additional value for Brookdale's stockholders, as compared to the Company's ongoing execution of its strategic plan. Brookdale determined at that time that a separation would result in an operating company with uncertain viability and a single-operator PropCo REIT that is unlikely to trade well in the market, due to key structural deficiencies. Moreover, the Investment Committee includes two independent directors appointed to the Board as a result of stockholder recommendations, including Marcus Bromley, appointed to the Board in July 2017, at the recommendation of Land & Buildings as a candidate with substantial real estate experience.

Brookdale has made numerous attempts to engage with Land & Buildings and to avoid Land & Buildings' unnecessary proxy contest. Since concluding our strategic review in early 2018 and committing to the execution of our comprehensive operational turnaround, members of the Company's Board and management team have held more than 30 telephonic, in-person or video meetings with Land & Buildings.

Today, our Board profile demonstrates our commitment to refreshment, diversity, gender parity and broader governance best practices:

Seven of eight directors are independent.

Four of eight directors on the Board are female.

Two of eight directors were added to the Board at the recommendation of stockholders.

Four of eight directors have been newly appointed since July 2017 , three of whom are independent.

, three of whom are independent. Following the 2019 Annual Meeting, the Board's average tenure will be less than three years, which is well below relevant benchmarks.

Furthermore, as part of Brookdale's commitment to improving corporate governance in connection with our comprehensive organizational turnaround, we have proposed amendments to our Certificate of Incorporation and Bylaws, which include:

Declassifying the Board by the 2021 Annual Meeting;

Accelerating annual elections of Class II directors standing for election at the 2019 Annual Meeting;

Eliminating the supermajority vote requirement for stockholders to be able to remove directors;

Instituting proxy access; and

Implementing a majority voting standard in uncontested elections.

We are committed to continually improving our performance and corporate governance, and working to drive sustained stockholder value.

The Brookdale Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders vote on the WHITE proxy card "FOR" both of Brookdale's new, independent and highly qualified Class II director nominees, Victoria Freed and Guy Sansone. Stockholders should simply discard and NOT vote using any blue proxy card you may receive from Land & Buildings.

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built, and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care, and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, with 809 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 77,000 residents as of June 30, 2019. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services to over 20,000 patients as of that date. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services.

