Brookdale to Present at the Barclay's Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March, 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") announced today that Lucinda "Cindy" Baier, President and Chief Executive Officer and Steven Swain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in a discussion regarding the Company at the Barclay's Global Healthcare Conference Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The Brookdale discussion will begin at 9:45 am ET and the live webcast can be accessed on the Internet through the Company's website at www.brookdale.com/investor as well as directly at https://kvgo.com/2021-global-healthcare-conference/brookdale-march-2021. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website until April 30, 2021.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities, with 726 communities in 43 states and the ability to serve approximately 64,000 residents as of December 31, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 17,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

