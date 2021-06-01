Brookfield Properties Joins Forces With Newland Through Acquisition to Strengthen Position as a Leading Land Development Company in North America

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitalizing on today's strong market conditions, one of the largest private developers of master-planned communities in the U.S., Newland, is pleased to join Brookfield Properties, a leading global developer and operator of high-quality real estate assets. The strategic acquisition of Newland, and its 5% General Partner's equity interest in 15 (of the 20) active master-planned communities, further positions Brookfield Properties as a leading land development company in North America, one with an enviable, advantageous breadth of land holdings and operations.

In addition to significantly widening Brookfield Residential's geographical footprint to complement its existing platform, today's acquisition closing enhances its strategy to grow its development business and capitalize on the high demand for land and lot supply. As outlined during Brookfield Asset Management's 2020 Year End Results Conference Call, the company has a 34-year investment history in the land and housing footprint provided by the Brookfield Residential portfolio, which has produced a gross IRR of over 22 percent and a significant multiple of capital over this period.

"Adding Newland's scale to our already robust mix as a fully integrated land developer is another major step toward our long-term real estate development growth goals. As the public homebuilding market is searching for controlled lot supply, and looking to the lot manufacturing business to provide that service to support their expanding businesses, we see an innovative lot sales process for the land assets and an operational skillset being rewarded for the product it produces," said Adrian Foley, Managing Partner, Real Estate and President, Development. "We're extremely excited to join forces with Newland and bring this and other services to the homebuilding community across North America. In addition, we aim to assemble a capital base to invest in new land developments alongside Brookfield, and we see this as a very rewarding proposition for ourselves and our future investment partners."

Today's closing and joining of industry leaders represents a momentous land expansion opportunity for all of Brookfield Properties, one that is characterized by coast-to-coast reach with a collective land development team representing more than 110 years between the two companies. Together, the organization is one of the few that has the breadth and depth of resources, capital and operational talent to successfully scale in the mixed-use area of the market.

By adding 20 of Newland's active communities across 10 states to its current 30-community land portfolio, Brookfield Residential has access to a high-quality land pipeline for expanding its traditional homebuilding operations. It scales the land and lot supply business across eight of the top 10 markets in the U.S. (and 13 of the top 20) and, through other uses on the lands it now controls, provides significant opportunities to build out a sizeable single-family rental portfolio alongside a strong multifamily portfolio of lots.

"In a time of strong new home demand and constrained supply, we're thrilled to join Brookfield Properties and welcome the opportunity to bring even more innovative and inspired master-planned communities to homebuyers and consumers across the country," said Bob McLeod, former Executive Chairman, Newland. "We see this as a game-changer for both Newland and our partners in terms of capabilities and increased access to high-quality developed land throughout the U.S. The future impact on customers and the overall market is positive as well."

McLeod will take on a new role as Executive, Land Investments at Brookfield Properties. Drawing on more than 50 years of experience, he will provide strategic input into the company's land acquisition and investment strategy across the U.S.

The addition of Newland's approximately 35,000 lots – in addition to 8,500 multifamily apartments and 2,200 acres of commercial land – places this portfolio with approximately 80,000 lots controlled in the U.S. The combined footprint now spans across major real estate markets, including Atlanta, Austin, Charleston, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Denver, Hawaii, Houston, Greater Los Angeles area, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego, San Francisco/Bay area, Seattle-Tacoma, Tampa, Washington D.C. and Wilmington. In addition, Brookfield Residential has 30,000 lots controlled in the Canadian marketplace.

Access to additional land combined with Brookfield Properties' vast development capabilities in retail, multifamily and office paves the way for the enormous growth of mixed-use master-planned communities.

About Brookfield Properties

Brookfield Properties is a leading global developer and operator of high-quality real estate assets. We are active in nearly all real estate sectors, including office, retail, multifamily, hospitality and logistics, operating more than 675 properties and more than 325 million square feet of real estate in gateway cities around the globe on behalf of Brookfield Asset Management, one of the largest asset managers in the world. With a focus on sustainability, a commitment to excellence, and the drive for relentless innovation in the planning, development and management of buildings and their surroundings, Brookfield Properties is reimagining real estate from the ground up. For more information, visit www.brookfieldproperties.com.

About Newland

Newland is one of the largest, most geographically diverse private developers of mixed-use communities in the United States. Newland actively owns, operates, and develops premier master-planned residential, commercial, and mixed-use real estate across the U.S. For over five decades, Newland and its affiliated companies have developed more than 140 diverse real estate developments in 13 states. Envisioning from the ground up, Newland brings to life communities where families live in the ways that matter most to them—places that are intentionally designed and created with the customer in mind and that only get better with time. Newland is a pioneer in innovation and quality, creating exceptional places and experiences where people connect, are inspired, and thrive. For more information, visit www.newlandco.com.

About Brookfield Residential Properties Inc.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with $600 billion of assets under management. For more information, visit www.brookfieldresidential.com.

