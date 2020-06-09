Brookfield Residential Debuts New Single-Family Homes for 55+ Living in Odenton

The Picasso II is now accepting both one-on-one and virtual appointments and tours with a sales manager. Self-guided myTime Tours are also available at this amenity-filled community. Visit BrookfieldTwoRivers55.com to schedule a tour.

Brookfield Residential is offering an expansive online home shopping experience with digital tools including informative neighborhood videos, video tours of available homes, extensive photo galleries, interactive neighborhood maps and a kitchen visualizer to provide design inspiration.

"We're focusing our efforts on providing a safe experience for everyone," Brookfield Residential Vice President of Sales and Marketing Gregg Hughes said. "Home shoppers are already enjoying their first look at our distinctive designs in this master-planned community."

An additional collection of home designs by Brookfield Residential will arrive this summer for home shoppers of all ages at Two Rivers. Visit BrookfieldTwoRivers.com to be the first to receive updates.

Residents of Two Rivers enjoy an impressive range of on-site amenities, including miles of trails, an outdoor patio, a community garden and more. Plus, pools and additional recreational opportunities can be found for both 55+ and all-age residents at their respective clubhouse facilities. Local shopping, dining and entertainment are readily accessible, and the community is near commuter routes to D.C. and Baltimore.

About Brookfield Residential

Brookfield Residential Properties, Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America and opened its Washington, D.C., division in 1984. Offering an array of home styles, including single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and active-adult residences, Brookfield Residential understands how families live today. It's why the homebuilder creates communities near great schools and amenities, and also why its homes feature innovative, stylish and current designs.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. entitles and develops land to create master-planned communities, sells lots to third-party builders and operates its own homebuilding division. They also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments and joint ventures. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com .

