Brookline Bank Welcomes David B. L'Heureux as New Division Head of Commercial Banking

"David has a proven record of sourcing and nurturing long-term business relationships with clients," said Brookline Bank CEO Darryl Fess. "His demonstrated history of providing inspirational leadership and expertly implementing strategies that drive business will be invaluable to the continued growth of Brookline Bank's C&I portfolio."

Prior to joining Brookline Bank, L'Heureux held several senior leadership positions in commercial banking at leading global financial institutions. In his previous roles, L'Heureux provided proactive business advice and financial solutions to Middle Market companies in New England. Areas of expertise include recommending appropriate capital structures, treasury management, interest rate and foreign exchange management, as well as international trade and related assistance.

L'Heureux, a resident of Burlington, MA, holds a BS in Business Administration from Merrimack College and an MBA in Finance from Bentley University. He is active in the Greater Boston community and has been involved with numerous organizations including the Massachusetts High Tech Council, the Lowell Development and Economic Council, the Merrimack Valley Economic Development Council, and the Bentley University Executive Club. L'Heureux also serves on the Board of Directors for Mass Econ, BDC Capital, and the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce.

L'Heureux is replacing veteran Brookline Bank Commercial Banking Division Head, William MacKenzie. "David will have big shoes to fill," said Fess. "Bill Mackenzie started our Commercial Banking practice from scratch over ten years ago and is responsible for having built a major contributor to the Bank's service offering and revenue. We salute Bill for his dedication to creating what is a first class commercial banking capability." MacKenzie is remaining with Brookline Bank in a part-time consulting and business development role.

