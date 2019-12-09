Brooklyn based Stojo Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer, Rico Macaraeg

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stojo, global creators of collapsible, reusable and sustainably made products, announces the addition of Rico Macaraeg as Chief Marketing Officer. As Stojo's CMO, Macaraeg will lead marketing, brand strategy and direct to consumer sales for Stojo's global growth and presence along with playing a key role on Stojo's global leadership team, driving strategy and growth.

Founded by dads on a mission, Stojo was created in an effort to reduce the 58 billion disposable cups used in the US annually and is best known for their unique, collapsible design. Macaraeg joins the Stojo team as it continues to experience large year over year growth, launches future product offerings and develops as a sustainably focused global brand. He is a recognized customer-focused leader in Marketing, Advertising and Public Relations, having led the marketing organization for Lord + Taylor (L+T). Rico led L+T through their successful rebrand, built an omni-focused, data-first marketing organization, and successfully navigated the acquisition of L+T by LeTote.

"We're thrilled to have Rico on the team and leading our marketing and growth initiatives into 2020 and beyond," said Stojo CEO and Co-Founder, Jurrien Swarts. "His years of consumer focused experience has proven to be a valuable asset and we look forward to seeing where Rico and the team take Stojo globally in the coming years while we continue to experience this sustained level of growth."

Macaraeg, a U.S Navy veteran of eight years, has worked on a well-rounded group of global brands such as Lamborghini, Audi, Facebook and The Navy Exchange. He earned his Bachelor of Organizational Leadership from National University and a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from Georgetown University, McDonough School of Business.

About Stojo:

Stojo is a series of ultraportable, leak-proof, collapsible, and reusable products. Designed by inherent coffee lovers, Stojo products are convenient alternatives to bulky travel mugs and better for the environment than disposable cups and plastic bottles. Stojo is on a mission to end disposable cup use with its collapsible, to-go drinking products that are easy to clean and store. Stojo products are found across the globe in retail locations like Sur La Table, Bloomingdales, and Anthropologie.

To learn more about Stojo, visit www.stojo.co

