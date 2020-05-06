Brooklyn Bedding Extends 25% Honor Discount to All Sites, All Stores

In extending the discount, Brooklyn Bedding announced a new partnership with SheerID , a platform that enables retailers to immediately check and verify credentials online as well as in stores. The relationship provides for streamlined verification across multiple channels while also allowing for more subsegments within each vertical, including those who work in the medical profession. That means more people qualify than ever before to receive 25% off—and more savings on more products than ever before are available. In addition to all collections featured on BrooklynBedding.com, customers can save up to hundreds of dollars on products made in the U.S.A., handcrafted to meet specific sleep needs at the following sites:

RVMattress.com is designed to provide road warriors the same quality sleep they enjoy at home. The site features three of the most popular hybrid mattresses manufactured and sold by Brooklyn Bedding—the Brooklyn Aurora, the Brooklyn Signature and the Brooklyn Bowery—plus a memory foam essential called the Brooklyn Wanderlust, sold at any entry level price point. In addition to all traditional mattress sizes, the site features numerous dimensions specific to RVs and other fully contained living units.

TitanMattress.com delivers a plus-size sleep solution for plus-size customers. Crafted with substantial support for heavier sleepers, the Titan Hybrid pairs two layers of the highest quality foam with heavy-duty premium coils—delivering extra lift and extra durability for the life of the mattress. An optional cooling panel for superior temperature moderation is also available.

PlankMattress.com is tailored to those for whom a traditional firm mattress is never firm enough. The flippable design of the Plank allows sleepers to choose their ideal firmness level: one side features a zero loft top for an ultra-firm sleep experience; the flip side offers a minimal loft top for a firm sleep experience. An optional cooling panel is also available for both sides of the bed.

"The honor discount represents a way for us to give back to those who make significant sacrifices for our freedom and safety, and to also support those who continue to have significant impact on education," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "We originally created the program to ensure a discount deep enough to help families save hundreds of dollars while ensuring a hassle-free verification process. I'm very pleased to be able to extend the honor discount to more product categories and to more people so deserving during this challenging time. We've made a conscious decision to extend our 25-year anniversary promotion to help all customers get 25% off during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we felt it was essential to ensure that the honor discount lives on indefinitely."

Those who qualify for the honor discount can load their carts with any product selections, then simply click the appropriate group button at checkout for rapid verification of identity. The automatic discount will also be honored in stores; eligible parties can present credentials in person, or work with an associate to verify their identity with SheerID on a computer at check-out. Like all Brooklyn Bedding purchases, the honor discount includes free shipping on all orders, along with a free 120-night trial and 10-year warranty on the purchase of any mattress.

