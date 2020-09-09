Brooklyn Bedding Introduces New Product Portfolio at DreamFoamBedding.com

Now, to meet the needs of customers looking for affordability as well as optional materials and customization, the U.S. based manufacturer and retailer has made a major update to one of its top ecommerce sites: DreamFoamBedding.com . Among the new, highly curated selection of four mattresses are a copper-graphite infused foam option, a natural latex option and two cooling gel memory foam options—one of which is available in either an all-foam or hybrid model. Upgrades also include a variety of sizes in both traditional and non-traditional dimensions as well as personalization when it comes to comfort and support:

The Copper Dreams Mattress offers cloud-like comfort at a fraction of the price, combining the deep contouring properties and reduced motion transfer of memory foam with the benefits of copper. A copper-graphite infusion in the top memory foam layer provides superior conductivity, drawing excess heat away from the body and maintaining ideal body temperature throughout the night. Meanwhile, multiple layers of high-end foam make the Copper Dreams mattress one of the most luxurious sleep experiences available at DreamFoamBedding.com. Two comfort levels also allow sleepers to customize their mattress: the 12-inch model, starting at $399, offers firm support while the 13-inch model, starting at $499, offers a medium firmness sleep experience.

The Elements Latex Mattress is comfortable by nature, delivering the ultimate pressure point relief of Oeko-Tex Class 1 certified Talalay latex at a lower price than most beds featuring eco-friendly materials. Its exceptional responsiveness is made ultra-plush by a quilted top with super soft reflex foam and a convoluted foam foundation for a cooler, more comfortable night's sleep. The upgraded 12-inch model with a zippered cover allows sleepers to personalize their comfort and support. Prices start at $399 for the 10-inch version and $499 for the 12-inch, customizable version.

The Arctic Dreams Cooling Gel Mattress touts one of the most advanced top layer fabrics on the market—typically reserved for luxury beds—to deliver cooling relief on contact. This premium temperature moderation is paired with one of two core options: a triple-layer foam mattress, or a four-layer hybrid mattress that offers a combination of high-quality foams and individually cased coils for deeper compression support. Both the all-foam Arctic Dreams and the Arctic Dreams Hybrid are constructed with a patented 2.5-inch layer of gel memory foam, balancing just the right amount of responsiveness with optimal pressure point relief. Each model is available in 14 different sizes, starting at just $279 for the all-foam version and $299 for the hybrid.

The Chill Memory Foam Mattress has long been a top-selling sleep solution, available at an opening price point of just $199. The mattress offers an incredibly affordable upgrade to sleep, but the latest version is now engineered with an advanced stain-resistant fabric in the top panel: the environmentally-friendly Nano Stain Terminator finish can guard against splashes, spills and permanent stains. Paired with a high-quality layer of gel memory foam, the mattress combines easy care with enhanced contouring and cooling. Variable mattress depths, available in both traditional and non-traditional sizes (21 sizes in all), make this the perfect solution for every type of sleeper.

"We take the sleep experience personally," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "Every mattress and niche site developed by Brooklyn Bedding is designed to address a specific customer need; every mattress layer is engineered to create a holistic solution to comfort, support and cooling. The four mattresses offered at DreamFoam Bedding meet the demand for more options in certain materials—like copper, latex and memory foam—while catering to customers who are also looking for more customization and lower price points in those options."

All mattresses produced by Brooklyn Bedding, including those at DreamFoam Bedding, come with free contactless shipping to the 48 contiguous states as well as a free 120-night comfort trial and a 10-year warranty.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattresses direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Due to recent exponential growth, the company doubled its production capacity in 2019. Remaining true to its roots, Brooklyn Bedding still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

