Brooklyn Bedding Launches Luxury Adjustable Power Bases Nationwide

Available both in-store and online, each base model features an elegant, ergonomic design along with wireless remote controls. Presets, programmable memory and a remote lock feature allow for the perfect positioning. A robust technology package, including two USB charging ports and LED lighting, come standard with each base. The most advanced sleep solution—the Ascension® Ultra—offers Apple and Android App support as well as a head and foot massage feature with three modes and three levels of intensity for ultimate relaxation.

"Our latest collection of adjustable power bases reflects both the sophistication of an evolving category and our holistic approach to sleep," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "We're pleased to be able to now deliver the same caliber sleep solution, with free shipping, on BrooklynBedding.com that we've always made available in-store. Much like our mattress collections, the Ascension® Ultra and the Ascension® Luxe each provide a high-end sleep solution that's both 'boxable' and shippable."

The benefits of adjustable power bases are many for sleepers. Elevating the upper body can help alleviate pressure on the sciatic nerve and has been additionally shown to help lessen sleep apnea, asthma, snoring and acid reflux. Elevating the lower body can help alleviate pressure on the veins while promoting better blood flow and proper spinal alignment. Beyond sleep, an adjustable power base offers a healthier way to sit in bed while reading, working, watching television or even eating. Adjustable power bases are also popular with an aging population, or those with chronic illnesses or pain, who find it more difficult to get out of bed from a level position.

Sold as zero clearance, platform ready sleep solutions, both adjustable power bases feature optional leg extensions for a better fit within standard bed frames. The Ascension® Ultra is also the slimmest wall hugger power bed on the market, featuring an ergonomic extension seat that reduces friction and unnecessary wear and tear on the mattress while elevating the back.

A power down battery box, built into the frames of both the Ascension® Luxe and the Ascension® Ultra, ensures a self-sufficient power supply with more efficient use of energy. Meanwhile, a built-in flashlight in the remote control provides ease of use during nighttime hours.

The Ascension® Luxe and the Ascension® Ultra Adjustable Power Bases start at $699 and $1,099, respectively.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattresses direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Due to recent exponential growth, the company doubled its production capacity in 2019. Remaining true to its roots, Brooklyn Bedding still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

