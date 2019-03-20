Brooklyn Bedding Launches Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector

"A mattress purchase can be a significant investment," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "Mattress protectors promote greater longevity of your investment and ensure a cleaner, more hygienic night's sleep. Because they actually serve as a barrier—coming between the sleeper and the sleep surface—some styles can impact the overall breathability of the bed. We developed the Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector to definitively maintain the benefits of advanced cooling technology found in higher-end beds, and even help enhance the breathability of a standard mattress."

The premium smooth top fabric of the Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector features highly conductive materials, designed to draw heat out and away from the body. Both hypoallergenic and waterproof, the product protects against bacteria, bed bugs and dust mites as well as all types of fluids and liquids. Because it covers the mattress like a fitted sheet it can be easily removed for frequent laundering, which also helps promote a healthier sleep environment.

Additional luxury cooling products offered by Brooklyn Bedding include the top-selling Brooklyn Aurora with TitanCool™ for optimal sleep temperature, the newly launched Luxury Cooling Pillow, and several highly breathable, botanical sleep accessories featuring the Talalay Latex Pillow and Bamboo Twill Sheets.

Retailing between $99 (Twin) and $149 (Cal King), the Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector can be purchased online at BrooklynBedding.com, or in the company's retail stores, located throughout the Southwest.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattress products direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Remaining true to its roots, the company still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

