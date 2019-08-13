Brooklyn Bedding Launches the All New EcoSleep Hybrid Mattress

Sold exclusively online at EcoSleep.com, the mattress combines FSC® certified, 100% natural latex layers with a quilted cover of GOTS certified organic cotton and Joma™ wool. As a hybrid mattress, the EcoSleep also pairs two important sleep systems: latex foam layers on either side of the mattress allow sleepers to customize their comfort while individually encased, recyclable coils in the core of the mattress deliver deep compression support.

"The development of the EcoSleep Hybrid is based on a trifecta of customer benefits, providing a mattress that's sustainable, flippable and affordable," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer at Brooklyn Bedding. "While there is high demand for eco-friendly products, many of the current sleep solutions on the market are cost prohibitive. We wanted to ensure an approachable price point for a mattress composed of a number of natural, certifiable materials. We also recognized that latex is available in more firmness levels than any other foam material—we leveraged that adaptability to create a two-sided mattress that addresses all sleep positions as well as comfort and support preferences."

The EcoSleep Hybrid combines the best nature has to offer in a mattress with two uniquely responsive latex sleep surfaces that relax muscles and relieve tension—providing superior pressure point relief. Each 100 percent natural latex layer is extracted from the rubber tree and processed using natural biodegradable ingredients that come from renewable sources. EcoSleep foam features an FSC® Certification with NEPCon, recognized by the Rainforest Alliance. This certification is designed to conserve ecosystems, protect biodiversity and waterways, conserve forests, reduce agrochemical use, and safeguard the well-being of workers and local communities.

GOTS certified organic cotton is inherently soft, absorbent and breathable. It's specially grown using methods and materials that have a low impact on the environment. These eco-friendly production systems accomplish three things: first, they help replenish and maintain soil fertility; second, they reduce the use of toxic and persistent pesticides and fertilizers; and, third, they build biologically diverse agriculture.

Like organic cotton, Joma™ Wool from New Zealand has the unique ability to repel water liquid while absorbing water vapor—making it ideal for moisture-wicking in the mattress. The special crimping process of Joma™ Wool also delivers a 40 to 50 percent increase in volume without adding weight. This results in added plushness as well as longevity in the mattress.

The EcoSleep Hybrid is adaptable to each sleeper, depending on which side of the sleep surface is chosen. The top side is designed with two, one-and-a-half inch layers of 100 percent natural latex for a plusher night's sleep, ideal for side sleepers. The flip side of the mattress is constructed with a single, one-and-a-half inch layer of the same latex in a firmer ILD, especially important to back and stomach sleepers. The premium, eco-friendly top of GOTS certified organic cotton and Joma™ wool covers the mattress on both sides.

The mattress is available at EcoSleep.com, retailing competitively between $899 for a twin to $1499 for a California King. All Brooklyn Bedding mattresses come with a free 120-night comfort trial and a 10-year warranty along with free shipping.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattress products direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Remaining true to its roots, the company still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

SOURCE Brooklyn Bedding

