Brooklyn Bedding Launches the Ultimate Luxury Sedona Hybrid Mattress

"The Sedona Hybrid was designed with the Southwest resort lifestyle in mind," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "It's handcrafted here in Arizona, using premium materials typically associated with a high-end hotel mattress. It combines the best features of all of our number one selling beds to deliver an exceptional trifecta of comfort, support and cooling."

Unique to the Sedona Hybrid is a dual coil support system, constructed with a base of eight-inch individually encased coils, complemented by a secondary layer of one-inch nanocoils. Layered between each coil system is a transition foam layer of eco-friendly Talalay latex, which provides a unique buoyant quality to the mattress. The result is a core that delivers enhanced compression support and responsiveness while decreasing motion transfer between sleep partners.

The Sedona Hybrid top layer consists of CopperFlex™ foam, acclaimed for its immediate response technology that adjusts to your body each time you move, and its infusions of both TitanCool™ and copper. The advanced cooling technology of TitanCool™ is engineered to respond to individual body temperature, ensuring an optimal sleep environment. As a highly conductive mineral, copper quickly disperses heat out and away from the body while adding structural integrity to the mattress and creating a cleaner, healthier sleep surface with superior antimicrobial properties. The CopperFlex™ top foam layer is paired with a second layer of Talalay latex, which offers exponential breathability. Meanwhile, a luxury smooth top weave delivers ultimate cooling benefits on contact.

"The majority of our retail customers are based in the Phoenix Valley," said Merwin. "When you live and work in the desert, in triple digit heat in the summertime, you give considerable attention to cooling. The Sedona by Brooklyn Bedding is our answer to that extreme demand, coupled with a number of rich details that make it an incredibly indulgent sleep experience."

The mattress is available in stores only in Arizona and Utah, retailing between $1499 for a twin to $2999 for a California King. All Brooklyn Bedding mattresses come with a free 120-night comfort trial and a 10-year warranty.

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattress products direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Remaining true to its roots, the company still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

