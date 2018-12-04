Brooklyn Bedding to Double Production Capacity, Take Drop Ship to Unrivaled Level

This week, Brooklyn Bedding signed a lease to take over a 150,000-square-foot space, just south of its current 145,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art factory at 4455 West Camelback Road in Phoenix . The move will allow Brooklyn Bedding to streamline its manufacturing process, resulting in twice as many mattresses produced daily with more inventory on hand for immediate shipment.

"Our increased production capacity means customers don't have to wait another night to get the best sleep ever," said Tim Dilworth, Chief Operating Officer at Brooklyn Bedding. "After a record breaking fourth quarter we're in prime position to elevate our manufacturing game. Offering free, same day shipping to our key wholesale and retail customers is a bold initiative that will further differentiate us in a highly competitive industry."

Brooklyn Bedding has added several key wholesale accounts in recent months while launching a number of highly popular, niche sleep solutions under its private label umbrella. Increased demand for mattresses like the eco-friendly Bloom Hybrid by Brooklyn Bedding, and the technologically advanced Spartan by Brooklyn Bedding, has resulted in the acquisition of more equipment—which has, in turn, also driven the need for extra space.

"When we built our modern manufacturing facility from the ground up in 2015 we were in awe at how spacious it was," said Merwin. "We believed we had ample room for growth for many years to come. Just over three years later, we're bursting at the seams. It's a good challenge to face: we already have the business and the inventory to double our production capacity."

A pioneer of the bed-in-a-box concept, Brooklyn Bedding designs all of its mattresses for compression and free shipping nationwide. The brand's manufacturing autonomy, as well as its on-demand approach, empowers Brooklyn Bedding to pass savings on to customers while allowing retailers to order exactly the products they need, when they need them.

Brooklyn Bedding operations at the new location will commence at the beginning of 2019; same day shipping will become available to key customers in the first quarter.

