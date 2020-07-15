Brooklyn Bedding to Offer Evolon® Reusable Filtration Mask for Individual Purchase

Brooklyn Bedding transitioned its manufacturing facility to produce critical supplies in the fight against COVID-19 in mid-March. Company employees began to handcraft personal protective equipment and hospital mattresses at that time, while also continuing to support the trucking industry with sleeper cab beds. Masks were originally manufactured for the State of Arizona and essential workers within the region. Due to the high number of inquiries from customers, Brooklyn Bedding owner John Merwin sought a way to provide face masks to the public.

"At the onset of COVID-19, it was simply our goal to try to fill a much needed gap in helping essential workers stay safe—companies in the construction, utility and banking industries, for instance, had an extremely difficult time securing masks for their employees in the early months of the pandemic," said Merwin. "Over time, the demand for personal protective equipment has remained high for the public at large. We invested in a machine that could mass produce a higher volume of masks with much quicker turn-around times. That opened the way for us to launch PPE online, available to anyone for purchase. The new Evolon® Reusable Filtration Mask is an improvement on the original design in terms of comfort, craftsmanship and breathability. We see this as the next evolution in being able to utilize our manufacturing capabilities to help our customers stay safe."

The Evolon® Reusable Filtration Mask features bacterial filtration to provide effective protection against most airborne particles and pathogens. Each mask is uniquely constructed of fine woven microfilaments, accounting for millions of "micro" channels for greater air flow—permeable to water vapor and air, but able to help decrease exposure to viruses. Evolon® uses high pressure water jets to fuse mask fabric, a revolutionary process that results in materials free of solvents and chemical binders. In addition, the Evolon® base fabric is Oeko-Tex 100 product class I certified, making it safer and gentler on the skin. It also features two-ply construction and a pleated design, which allows for better adjustability and protection for the nose and mouth. The one-size-fits-all style makes the masks suitable for both the workplace and home. Every mask is washable with both quick-drying and moisture-wicking properties.

Masks are sold in packs of 10, 50 and 250, respectively priced at $25, $100 and $250. Companies or organizations wishing to secure larger volume orders can still send inquiries to [email protected].

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattresses direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Due to recent exponential growth, the company doubled its production capacity in 2019. Remaining true to its roots, Brooklyn Bedding still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

