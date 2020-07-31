Brooklyn Candle Studio Announces New Line Of Room Mists

Housed in clear, 3.4 oz bottles, Brooklyn Candle Studio Room Mists are perfect for enhancing any room or space. They are also ideal for freshening up linens or clothing, and are even body-safe. Room Mists are the first in a forthcoming suite of new products featuring Brooklyn Candle Studio scents above and beyond their original forms.

"Most of us are spending so much time at home these days, and we are all looking for ways to lift our mood during this time. Room mists are an effortless means to enhance your space with the magic of scent. At home, I lightly mist our duvet with one of my favorites, Love Potion, and the scent always induces a wave of calm whenever it's time to hit the hay."

As with all Brooklyn Candle Studio products, Room Mists are 100% vegan. They are infused with essential oils and are free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. Crafted at the company's factory in Brooklyn's Industry City complex, the new line features:

Fern + Moss : A scent for nature lovers inspired by the dewy and beautiful Fern Canyon in Northern California. Notes of sage and lavender commingle with woodsy base notes of spruce and pine to capture the elusive aroma of the great outdoors.

Love Potion : Exotic notes of jasmine blossoms, calming lavender and bright mandarin — an olfactory experience reminiscent of a freshly picked bouquet of wildflowers.

Santa Fe : A spontaneous February trip inspired this earthy, calming scent, which features aromas of orchid cactus and wild sage, juniper and piñon.

Santal : A sultry, masculine blend of earth and woods. Hinoki Cypress floats above a rich heart of cedar and pine, over a warm base of vetiver and sandalwood.

Santorini : Reminiscent of the earthy, fruity aromas of Santorini's abundant fig trees and lush native currants. This scent boasts woodsy notes of sandalwood and amber to form a rich, warm base.

Sunday Morning : Top notes of pear and bergamot float above a heart of jasmine and gardenia with a heady base of amber woods.

About Tamara Mayne and Brooklyn Candle Studio:

Tamara Mayne is fragrance obsessive and designer who founded Brooklyn Candle Studio in 2013. Creatively unfulfilled after jobs in the finance and technology fields, she enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2009 to study graphic design. She began making candles as gifts for friends and family in 2012 and soon became deeply immersed in aromatherapy and candle-making. Brooklyn Candle Studio seeks to create beautifully packaged, natural candles at an affordable price point. Having now expanded far beyond its modest roots, Brooklyn Candle Studio products are now available at such retailers as Nordstrom, Whole Foods, and Anthropologie.

