Brooklyn Cannabis Expo Takes a Bite Out of the Big Apple as the State Nears Legalization

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State is on the cusp of joining the ranks of the rapidly expanding legal cannabis movement with Governor Andrew Cuomo's recent announcement to "legalize adult use recreational marijuana once and for all." As New York prepares to seize upon this momentum to join the ever-growing cannabis community, it's no wonder the most comprehensive cannabis event to date will take place on April 19 and 20 in the Big Apple – Brooklyn Cannabis Expo and Brooklyn Canna-Fest.

"States are beginning to recognize the economic benefits of legalized cannabis and need to take advantage of the added tax revenue. New York is no different and we want to showcase this industry and its thought leaders in true Brooklyn style at the first ever Brooklyn Cannabis Expo," said James Brasich, director of the Brooklyn Cannabis Expo.

This cannabis extravaganza will feature two days of discussions, panels, education and entertainment for the New York cannabis market. Over 250 vendors will be on hand for the thousands of attendees to learn about the East Coast expansion of cannabis and the future of the industry. A must attend event for cannabis entrepreneurs & enthusiasts.

Save the Date: Brooklyn Cannabis Expo

When: April 19 & 20, 2019

Where: Brooklyn Cruise Terminal,72 Bowne Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231

"The cannabis movement was born in the West and has matured substantially as additional states join this new market. Now that it has reached New York, the financial capital of the world and a leader in research and technology, it's all grown up and ready to embrace its new eastern roots, where it's poised to become an industry leader," said Brasich.

The two-day Expo will close out each day with live music, food and drinks and transform itself into the Brooklyn Canna-Fest where guests will get to enjoy a neighborhood block party, Brooklyn-style on the pier. Stay tuned for more details on the performers.

For more information, check out our website at www.brooklyncannabisexpo.com or please contact conference organizers. Stay tuned for upcoming speaker and entertainment announcements.

