Brooklyn Company Recommends Taking a Home Efficiency Inventory Post-Polar Vortex

"We closed out January with the intense polar vortex and single-digit temperatures," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "The important lesson here for homeowners is to simply be prepared year-round. Energy bills soared for many residents fighting the cold, but now is a great time to take steps to improve your home's efficiency before the next surprising cold front or heatwave."

The Petri Plumbing & Heating team recommends checking the following and making adjustments as necessary:

Are the doors and windows properly sealed? The amount of conditioned air that can escape from doors and windows, whether warm or cool, can have a startling impact on monthly energy bills. It is a good practice to check the seal around each door and window between seasons, replacing brittle and cracked weather stripping and re-caulking as necessary.

Are vents and returns throughout the home clean and clear? Restricted air flow can negatively affect the HVAC system's efficiency. If vents collect too much dust and debris, it takes longer to condition living spaces to the desired temperatures. Partially or completely obstructing vents with furniture can have an even greater impact, so take the time to thoroughly clean all vents and make sure they are all clearly visible and not covered in any way.

Have the HVAC filters been routinely changed? Much like keeping the returns clean, it is imperative to change the HVAC filters according to the manufacturer's recommendations. If there are pets in the home, the filter should be changed even more frequently to ensure optimum performance and efficiency.

Has the HVAC system had a routine tune-up within the last 12 months? More than a simple filter change, a professional HVAC system tune-up is a thorough inspection and cleaning of the entire unit intended to maximize operating efficiency and detect any issues that may be developing unnoticed.

Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call 718-748-1254.

