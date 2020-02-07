Brooklyn heating experts can help homeowners stay warmer and spend less on utilities during winter

"It can be frustrating when your electric or gas bill skyrockets during the winter but you don't feel like you're getting all the comfort you're paying for," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "For most homeowners, it's not a matter of keeping windows open while the heat is running or maintaining the same temperature whether you're at home or not. Small things they may not even be aware can make a big difference over time."

Petri recommends that homeowners consider the following energy-saving tips for better heat management:

Use the sun – Open blinds and curtains to let the sun warm the interior of your home during the day, then close them in the evening to keep that natural heat inside.

Petri suggests an annual heating tune-up to avoid potential breakdowns and repair costs.

"If you take steps to prevent some of these common issues and still have concerns, that might be a sign of a bigger problem," Petri said. "A professional inspection of the heating system can identify any potential mechanical or equipment problems so you can address them before there's an emergency, which can mean a temporary loss of heat and higher repair or replacement costs."

