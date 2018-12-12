Brooklyn Law School Appoints Judge Ramon E. Reyes, Jr. '92 To Board Of Trustees

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brooklyn Law School Board of Trustees has appointed the Honorable Ramon E. Reyes, Jr., United States Magistrate Judge in the Eastern District of New York, to the Board.

Judge Reyes has been active in the Law School community for more than 25 years—as a student, alumnus and faculty member. A 1992 graduate of the Law School, he entered service as a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the Eastern District of New York in February 2006. At the time of his appointment he was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, serving as a Deputy Chief of Civil Appeals. Previously, he was an associate in the New York office of O'Melveny & Myers LLP and served as a law clerk to the late Hon. David G. Trager, United States District Judge for the Eastern District of New York and former Dean of Brooklyn Law School. Judge Reyes also served as a legislative attorney for the New York City Council and was as an Adjunct Professor of Clinical Law at the Law School for 10 years.

"Judge Reyes embodies what Brooklyn Law School is about, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Board," said Stuart Subotnick '68, Chairman of the Board of Trustees. "He was actively engaged as a student, and he has continued to dedicate himself to the success of the Law School community as an alumnus and adjunct professor—even after establishing himself as a distinguished U.S. Magistrate Judge. His perspective as a mentor, educator, and member of the bench will be invaluable to the Law School."

Judge Reyes was honored with an Alumni of the Year award in 2012. Since graduating from the Law School, he has employed countless Brooklyn Law School students and graduates as his interns and law clerks. He is married to Jane Landry-Reyes '93, a Deputy Director of the Tenant Rights Coalition of Brooklyn Legal Services.

"Brooklyn Law School was instrumental in getting me started in my legal career, and I am honored to have been asked to join the Board," said Judge Reyes. "I look forward to working with the Board to continue the Law School's great tradition of preparing the next generation of leaders in the legal profession."

Judge Reyes serves as President of the Federal Magistrate Judges Association. A role model, particularly in the Hispanic community, he also is a member of the Latino Judges Association, Hispanic National Bar Association, Puerto Rican Bar Association, Federal Bar Council, and Federal Bar Association. In 2005, he received the Commander's Award for Civilian Service from the Department of the Army, and the Federal Bar Association honored him with the inaugural Jack B. Weinstein Mediation Settlement Award in 2016.

Reyes holds a B.S. from Cornell University, a J.D. from Brooklyn Law School, and an LL.M. from New York University School of Law. While a student at Brooklyn Law School, he was Editor-in-Chief of the Brooklyn Journal of International Law; a member of the Moot Court Honor Society; and a Fellow in the Block Center for the Study of International Business Law.

About Brooklyn Law School

Founded in 1901, Brooklyn Law School offers a vibrant intellectual community emphasizing teaching excellence, leading-edge scholarship, and an innovative academic program designed to prepare students for public service, business, and private practice, nationwide and across the globe. It is an independent institution, unaffiliated with any university or college, and the only law school in Brooklyn. The Law School offers students the J.D. 2-3-4 Program, with degree options that include an accelerated 2-year J.D. program, traditional 3-year program, and extended part-time 4-year program. Visit Brooklyn Law School at www.brooklaw.edu.

SOURCE Brooklyn Law School

Related Links

http://www.brooklaw.edu

