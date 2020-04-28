Brooklyn Weaver & Kenn Viselman Present… Moonzy To The Americas!

Moonzy has more views than the total of Disney, Nickelodeon & PBS Kids' official YouTube pages combined and is one of the most viewed preschool series in history.

Moonzy is set to star in a self-titled, animated children's series in partnership with Kenn Viselman's itsy bitsy Entertainment, Brooklyn Weaver, Claus Tomming and INK Media, Melnitsa Animation Studio, the series' award winning producers Sergei Selyanov and Alexander Boyarskiy and art director, two time Academy Award nominee, Konstantin Bronzit. Season I of the Americanized version consists of 108 x 5 min episodes as well as 3 Holiday Themed "Mini-Movies" are underway. Based on the global demand for this "moondust & moonbeam filled ball of pinkish deliciousness," Season II a 3D animated version of Moonzy, is already in production.

"I have been blessed to work, in many capacities, with the most original and exciting children's properties and creators of all time," said Kenn Viselman, "and yet I have NEVER seen a response like this before. Moonzy is truly a phenomenon. At his core, he is simply filled with Love & Laughter and that is something the entire world is clamoring for right now. I believe Moonzy is positioned to be the biggest furry friend of my career."

Weaver commented, "I have never been drawn to a children's property with the intensity I have with Moonzy. I'm really excited to help Kenn share him and his adventures with our side of the world."

In addition to Weaver, Viselman pulled together many of his former Teletubbies Team including Emilia Nuccio and Marcio França Domingues because of what he believes will once again be pandemonium when Moonzy is released in the Americas. The deal includes all rights for broadcast and the general exploitation of the property including merchandising and promotions from the top of Canada to the base of South America and all US possessions worldwide and was negotiated by Anne Jordan of the Jordan Group in Brentwood California.

