Brooklyn Youth Music Project (BYMP) Commemorates 10th Anniversary with Special Year-long Concert Series

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn Youth Music Project (BYMP), a non-profit organization dedicated to teaching and inspiring musicians of diverse backgrounds, ages 5 to 18, to learn and perform challenging classical and jazz ensemble repertoire, is commemorating its 10th Anniversary with a year-long concert series.

Studies have shown that music education for young people positively impacts everything from language development to problem solving ability to improved test scores. It also improves the mood and happiness of the listener.

According to Managing Director Pat Gunther, "We know first-hand how much BYMP means to our program families because they tell us. So when the pandemic hit, we were most concerned about our ability to continue to serve our community. Thanks to the support we've received, both financially and through in-kind services, our programs are active and parents and students have continued to express their gratitude to us for providing a sense of normalcy during this challenging time."

The 10th Anniversary concert series kicked off in December with a virtual gala featuring acclaimed violinist Colin Jacobsen (The Knights), world-renowned classical pianist Simone Dinnerstein, and noted jazz pianist and composer Bruce Barth. The second event in the series was an alumni concert in January. Both events resulted in record-breaking attendance and funds raised despite the difficulties created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remaining BYMP event schedule is as follows:

March 20 BYMP Spring Fling Student Concert

July 14 BYMP Faculty Concert

TBA BYMP Fall Gala

About BYMP

BYMP is a premier arts and culture organization in Brooklyn that provides year-round music training, appreciation, and performance opportunities for young people ages 5 to 18 through programs in orchestra, chamber music and jazz ensemble. BYMP faculty and guests are accomplished, highly regarded professional musicians, which ensures that students receive an unparalleled experience. For more information visit www.bymp.org.

BYMP…Building character and community through musical excellence!

Experience the recent BYMP Alumni Concert HERE.

