Brooks Automation Announces Participation in the 12th Annual Virtual CEO Investor Summit 2020

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq:BRKS) announced today that the Company's management will participate in the 12th Annual Virtual CEO Investor Summit 2020 being held on December 16, 2020.

About the 12th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2020

The CEO Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a virtual "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings, each 40 minutes in duration. Each company will be available for up to six meeting slots during the conference. The Virtual CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. Please contact the event's co-chairs with any questions related to the event: Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye, Guerrant Associates – email: [email protected] or Claire E. McAdams, Headgate Partners LLC – email: [email protected].

About Brooks Automation

Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) is a leading provider of life science sample-based solutions and semiconductor manufacturing solutions worldwide. The Company's Life Sciences business provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Brooks Life Sciences' GENEWIZ division is a leading provider of gene sequencing and gene synthesis services. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sherry Dinsmore

Brooks Automation

978.262.4301

[email protected]

John Mills

Managing Partner

ICR, LLC

646.277.1254

[email protected]

SOURCE Brooks Automation

